If you live in Rockdale or Newton county, you are likely already familiar with The Skrimp Shack. Ron and Chivon Cyrus relocated to the area after retiring from the U.S. Army, serving 21 and 20 years, respectively.
Ron is one of 10 children and a twin and was raised by his parents in Miami, Fla. Ron comes from a long line of Army veterans, his dad having served in WWII. Chivon is the youngest of five children and was raised by her mom. She was the first in the family to join the military at the age of 17. Both Ron and Chivon worked in aviation maintenance. They met in Giebelstadt while deployed in Germany. Both were deployed during the multiple wars during their military careers. Together they have three sons.
It was while stationed in Fort Eustis, Va., that Ron discovered The Skrimp Shack. On multiple occasions, Ron’s fellow soldiers invited him to go to lunch there, and he declined on multiple occasions, until one day, he finally agreed. That lunch sealed the deal.
Ron retired in 2006, while Chivon continued to serve another 10 years before retiring. During his retirement, he worked in multiple career fields, all while taking care of their sons while Chivon was deployed as Chivon would not retire until 2017. His last career as a civilian had him commuting from Atlanta to Brunswick, and it was during that time that he decided he wanted to own his own business. Ron and Chivon decided on becoming franchise owners of The Skrimp Shack as they appreciated the fact that the company gave back to their community by working with schools with fundraising,
Their dreams came to fruition on May 28, 2020, when they conducted a soft opening at the restaurant located at 5334 Ga. Highway 20 S, Suite 2, Covington. Ron shared that the line was out the door and down to Kroger. They sold out of everything and had to do an emergency order of food in order to reopen the following day. The family meals were the result of the COVID pandemic. Most of their initial orders were take-out and they chose to create that option for convenience of ordering and picking it up “to go.” The pandemic changed the way patrons ate out at restaurants.
The Skrimp Shack recently was honored by The Rockdale Citizen with a Best of the Best 2022 award. Ron and Chivon Cyrus are living the American dream as small business owners. The Atlanta Braves even visited their establishment in September 2021, as they were considering opening a franchise at the ballpark.
The Cyruses enjoy giving back to their local community by hosting spirit night fundraisers for local schools and supporting local veterans by providing a discount on Tuesdays.
