CONYERS — Restoration Storehouse is on track to meet the capital improvement and economic impact goals set when the non-profit collaborative was allowed to lease the 78,000-square-foot former Maxell plant and Rockdale County government complex at 1400 Parker Road in 2017.
Ron Fairley, executive director of Restoration Storehouse, updated the Development Authority of Rockdale County on the work being done at the facility during a called meeting of the authority on Dec. 1. The collaborative’s lease runs through the authority.
“A lot of what is happening in this building, people don’t see from the outside,” said Fairley. “The first thing we had to do was replace the 1980s roof. That was $700,000, which included removing the six old HVAC units and three huge chillers that were on the roof. The roof had a $1.1 million estimated cost of completion, but through discounts and working with referrals from City of Refuge in Atlanta, we got that down to $700,000.
“Head Start is also in the back of the building now with $2.3 million of federal funding for 13,000 square feet that we did not have to raise or deal with. Those two total almost $3 million in investment capital into this building that no one sees when they pass by this building, but it’s here.”
In addition to the roof, Fairley said they had to update the plumbing and sewer and go through asbestos abatement, just to get to the point where they could start new construction.
The collaborative has accumulated about $4 million through fund raising (the $700,000 for the roof came from that amount). Other improvements included building out 17,000 square feet of space in Phase 1 to support the partners they currently have in the building — the Atlanta Regional Commission’s WorkSource Georgia program, Mercy Heart Healthcare and Head Start. In addition, the Partnership for Community Action is in the space formerly occupied by the Rockdale County Board of Elections, but will move into their own space during the second phase of the build out.
“Phase 2 will have more partners moving in — View Point Health, Phoenix Pass, Partnership for Community Action — will move from the end of the building into their permanent space,” said Fairley, “and the administrative offices for Restoration Storehouse.”
As partners move in, Fairley said they begin paying a cost share amount based on the amount of square footage they occupy.
“We pay all the expenses of the building, divide it by the amount of square footage you use, and that’s how much you pay to be here,” he said. “Right now that is $2.20 per square foot.”
Fairley said the purpose of Restoration Storehouse is to meet the needs of those who are at 200% of the poverty level.
“In Rockdale County, the federal poverty level is about $26,000 for a family of four,” he said. “We doubled it, as do most of our partners, to 200% of the poverty level, which roughly gets us to about $52,000. That’s at least 20,000 people who will meet that threshold out of the county population. We are adjacent to Newton and DeKalb counties, so we also get some individuals coming in from those counties, and we still meet their needs.”
Restoration Storehouse currently has 13 partners:
• The Refuge Center
• Mercy Heart Healthcare
• One Heart Ministries
• Partnership for Community Action
• Rockdale Coalition for Children and Families
• Worksource Georgia (ARC)
• Empowered Families
• Phoenix Pass
• Head Start
• Prevent Child Abuse Rockdale/Newton
• Serenity House
• View Point Health
• Rockdale Emergency Relief
Fairley said under the agreement set up with the lease of the building, Restoration Storehouse has to meet two metrics in order to continue to use the facility.
“One is a financial metric of capital improvements,” he said. “Over a three-year period we have to make $400,000 worth of capital improvements. We met that goal in the first year with the $700,000 roof.
“The second metric is that three years after the county totally moved out of the building (2019) began an economic metric. We have to make a certain amount of economic investments into the citizens and residents of Rockdale County. The date to prove the first level is June 29, 2022. In our first year of reporting, we have to report $2 million of economic impact. The second reporting period, which is June 29, 2025, we have to report $4.9 million in economic impact, and then it is $5 million every year after that.”
Fairley said they will meet those economic metrics by having their partners keep track of the services they provide each person.
“My primary goal as executive director is to be client-focused and to also make sure that our 13 partners are also client-focused and the social-economic impact of this is built into our plan,” said Fairley. “I know that (based on the national metric) every time you move an adult from being homeless to being housed, that's $30,000 a year. l’m going to apply that to our metrics. I just need our partners to log their work into our collective system, and the system itself does the math on each one of those service deliveries.”
From January to June of this year, Restoration Storehouse and its partners have had:
• 6,423 unique clients
• 14,212 visits
• 5,399 Rockdale clients (Only Rockdale citizens count in the economic metrics)
• 424 clients from Newton and DeKalb
“We’re on track to be a little lower than last year,” Fairley noted. “We ended up a little over 15,000 total clients for all of last year. But we expect to make up these numbers at Christmas time. The weather is getting colder, utilities are cut off, so there is usually a big increase between Thanksgiving and the end of the year.”
Rockdale County Post 1 Commissioner Sherri Washington was present at the meeting, and after Fairley’s presentation, said it is good to see the vision she and fellow commissioners Oz Nesbitt Sr. and Doreen Williams had when they approved leasing the building to Restoration Storehouse coming into fruition.
“It is so good to see the vision being manifested, because when we started this, it was just a vision,” she said. “Now to see all of the things we thought it could be coming to reality, it is a beautiful thing that is going to be good for the community.”
