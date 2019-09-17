COVINGTON - Covington could know the results of ethylene oxide testing around the BD Bard plant near the end of October, Mayor Ronnie Johnston announced Monday night at the City Council meeting.
Johnston said the testing plan for has been completed and is ready to be implemented.
“We are getting ready to lead the entire state in this, so we did coordinate it with the EPD to make sure that we were following all the process,” he said. “I’m not getting into specifics of when the testing is happening. It is occurring over a seven-day period of time with 42 samples that are going to be sent to two different labs and each one of those will be secured. We have also have gone to Bard to be sure they are in full production during the entire time.
“I wanted to reassure the community we will have results and we will start having that discussion toward the end of October and have a much better idea.”
The BD Bard plant on Industrial Boulevard in Covington uses ethylene oxide (EtO) to sterilize medical equipment, then legally releases it into the air. Sterigenics in Smyrna has a similar operation.
In 2016 the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) put EtO on a list of chemicals that definitely cause cancer, and in 2018 the agency flagged 109 census tracts across the country, including Covington and Smyrna, where cancer risks were elevated because of exposure to airborne toxins such as ethylene oxide.
The danger remained relatively unknown to most until an article was published in late July by Georgia Health News and WebMD, sparking concern and outrage among residents in those two metro Atlanta communities.
Sterigenics and BD Bard agreed to voluntary reductions of emissions of ethylene oxide and the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) has announced an air quality monitoring plan to measure ethylene oxide levels around the two plants in Smyrna and Covington.
But Covington and Cobb County decided to go a step further by conducting their own independent testing. In August, the Covington City Council hired Montrose Air Quality Services to do the air testing for $66,815.
Johnston said at the time the city chose Montrose because it is not associated or connected with BD Bard and the council feels it will give the most thorough evaluation of the exposure to ethylene oxide. He said the scope of the work should take between six to eight weeks and will include sending air samples to two different labs.
Johnston said Monday that the testing will also extend further than just the city limits of Covington.
“I’ve had many people ask me why we’re just testing in Covington,” he said. “We’re not. We are going as far as Conyers and as far as Burge Plantation (near Mansfield).”
Georgia Health News reported this week that initial testing of the air near the Sterigenics facility in Smyrna found little to no ethylene oxide in the large majority of samples taken earlier this month. The September tests occurred days after Sterigenics shut down the plant to install improvements in pollution control. The testing will resume in October, after Sterigenics restarts its sterilization operation.
The testing company, GHD, told a local oversight committee at a Smyrna meeting Monday that about 80 percent of the samples reported over a three-day period showed non-detectable amounts of ethylene oxide.
The testing, though, did measure significant levels in several canisters placed near the plant recorded on the first day of testing.
“I think it’s pretty damning, actually,” said Richard Peltier, PhD, who studies exposure to environmental chemicals at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
Peltier reviewed a map of the testing results that was shared at the meeting of the Air-Quality Oversight Committee. The map showed test results in the immediate vicinity of the Sterigenics plant, which sits in unincorporated Cobb County, just north of the Fulton County border.
Of the 75 samples collected, about 60 showed no detectable level of ethylene oxide, meaning the concentration of the chemical in the air was less than 0.040 parts per billion, which is the minimum level that can be detected by laboratory instruments, according to the Marietta Daily Journal.
The EPA reports that 0.02 micrograms per cubic meter is the level of ethylene oxide in the air that over many years could cause 100 additional cases of cancer per 1 million people. This is considered the baseline acceptable exposure level.
On the first day of GHD testing, six sample locations showed much higher levels of ethylene oxide, the most extreme being 4.4 parts per billion or 7.9 micrograms per cubic meter — 395 times the 0.02 threshold, the Daily Journal reported.
That sample was taken near the Sterigenics site, close to the Cobb and Fulton county border, just above Bolton Road.