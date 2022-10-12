The entirety of Chief Superior Court Judge John Ott’s law career has taken place in Newton and Walton counties.

And after 41 years – 32 years on the bench – Ott is hanging up his robe. On Oct. 1, Ott, 68, announced his retirement from the Alcovy Judicial Circuit in a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp, stating that Dec. 31, 2022 will be his last day on the job.

