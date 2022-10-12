The entirety of Chief Superior Court Judge John Ott’s law career has taken place in Newton and Walton counties.
And after 41 years – 32 years on the bench – Ott is hanging up his robe. On Oct. 1, Ott, 68, announced his retirement from the Alcovy Judicial Circuit in a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp, stating that Dec. 31, 2022 will be his last day on the job.
‘A true honor and a privilege’
“I have been supported by superior staff, great sheriffs, police chiefs, clerks of court and county commissions that have always stood ready to meet any needs of the court system,” Ott wrote in his letter to Kemp. “I’ve also enjoyed the many fine lawyers that have practiced before me. As I’ve said, it’s been a true honor and a privilege.”
The Macon native graduated in 1981 from the Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University and began his career as an assistant district attorney for the Alcovy Circuit. He was elected district attorney in 1984 and six years later was appointed a Superior Court judge by then-Gov. Joe Frank Harris to complete the term of Greeley Ellis, who had resigned to run for governor.
And he’s been hearing cases in Newton and Walton counties ever since. Ott – who twice faced opposition when seeking re-election and won handily both times – noted that in rural areas of Georgia, it’s not unusual for a judge or attorney to spend his entire career in one place.
“You’ll find judges or lawyers staying their whole careers there,” said Ott, who earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Georgia in 1976. “They didn’t just leave their communities. Once I became a judge, I didn’t have that much ambition, or maybe ego, to think that being an appellate judge was something I’d be interested in.
“I like working with people and being hands-on in a courtroom, and an appellate judge is reading transcripts. I never really looked for anything else, and then after a period of time, it was a matter of being too old to look for anything else. It all worked out great.”
When asked if it felt like he’d spent the last four decades in courtrooms, Ott said, “I can’t even begin to think how much time has passed. It’s like snapping your fingers. I enjoyed myself thoroughly, and I’ve been fortunate health-wise.”
On deck: Senior Judge
In his letter to Kemp, Ott said he’d like to be appointed a senior judge “so that I can continue to be of some service to the court system and people of Georgia.”
“I’ll be a senior judge, but I don’t know how that will be – I can probably sit as much as I want to,” said Ott, who added judicial assignments could take him anywhere in Georgia. “I just have to decide how much I want to do that. Some senior judges do it one week a month, some do it two weeks. I don’t know how that’s going to work out.”
Ott, who lives in Monroe with his wife Lisa (nee Lingner), said part of the reason he wanted to retire was to spend more time with his family, including grandchildren Herschel, Ralph, Clementine and Roy.
“With our grandchildren, I felt like I could help out more in that arena and spend more time with them,” said Ott, who has a stepson, Richard Thomas, who lives in Monroe, and daughter, Isabel (known by all as Izzy), who lives in Athens and will soon graduate from Piedmont College.
He also has plans to see the state as a senior judge and to take all those trips he’s been putting off for the last several decades.
“My wife is urging me to take trips to get out of her hair,” he quipped. “So I might travel around the state some and take her with me down on the coast and sit in these various courts. That appeals to me. And I’ve never been on a cruise ship, and we talk about all the time to go on a river cruise in Germany. Anywhere my wife said she’ll go, I’m up for.”
‘It’s just a lot’
Although Ott – who has been on the bench for close to 700 civil and criminal trials – has a considerable sense of humor, he does not take lightly the responsibilities of his job, which at times can be extremely difficult to bear.
“Jury trials aren’t wonderful, especially on the criminal side,” he said. “There’s a lot of pain and a lot of agony that victims and families affected on both sides are going through. I don’t look at it as positive. I’ve sat on death-penalty cases, child molestation cases, murder cases. It’s just a lot.”
Ott said he has a strategy for dealing with the stresses of work to make sure he doesn’t bring the job home with him.
“I would call it compartmentalizing – what happens at work happens at work,” he said. “Then it’s another day. You have to make hard decisions all the time. If you start second-guessing every decision you make, you’re just creating a bunch of problems for yourself. When I come home, we don’t talk about court… my wife and I are both in jobs that put stress on you. I internalize all mine – I just don’t talk about (work).”
The Alcovy Judicial Circuit has grown through the years to include five judges, and Ott said he wants to make sure he’s leaving “a clean desk” for his successor, who will complete the two years remaining in the term.
“I’ve got a lot of orders to clear out and make some decisions on,” he said. “I want to make sure when I leave in January I leave kind of a clean desk and take care of everything I was working on so the new judge can come in and hit the ground running without having to worry about a lot of backlogged stuff.”
The governor will appoint a judge to serve the rest of the term. Ott said that the state’s Judicial Nominating Commission will send letters of invitation to local attorneys to apply for the position and after interviews will present a short list to the governor, who will interview those on the list and make the appointment.
“It’s at the pleasure of the governor,” said Ott.
With just a few weeks remaining before his departure, Ott said he’s grateful for the career he’s been able to carve out.
“I don’t have any regrets about the path I chose, or more accurately, the path I fell into,” he said. “I’ve just been one of those kinds of people that are blessed by being in the right spot at the right time.”
