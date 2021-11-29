...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR
MUCH OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours This afternoon and evening. Winds will be northwest
to west at 5 to 10 MPH with higher gusts particularly during the
afternoon.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
COVINGTON — Newton County has signed off on an updated revenue sharing agreement that will provide Social Circle with a portion of the revenue generated by Stanton Springs North, where it has been speculated that electric vehicle maker Rivian may develop a massive assembly plant.
The new agreement, proposed by the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton counties, addresses revenue that will come from Stanton Springs North, a sister development of Stanton Springs. Takeda and a Facebook Data Center are already located in the original Stanton Springs, and a second data center is under construction.
Since most of the property in Stanton Springs North is located in the city limits of Social Circle, the new revenue sharing agreement allocates 5% of total revenues to Social Circle. The remaining revenue will be divided among Newton (36.625%), Walton (36.625%), Morgan (14.25%) and Jasper (9.5%) counties. The agreement stipulates that Social Circle will share its proceeds with its school district based on its millage rate and that the city will not receive a share of any proceeds from the sale of land in Stanton Springs North.
Furthermore, Social Circle will not receive any proceeds from the original Stanton Springs development. Under the Stanton Springs agreement, all land sale proceeds, property taxes and payments in lieu taxes (PILOT) generated in Stanton Springs are distributed first to pay JDA operating expenses and debt, and then divided between the counties based on their initial investment in Stanton Springs as follows:
Jasper County — 10%
Morgan County — 15%
Newton County — 37.5%
Walton County — 37.5%
With the majority of land in the original Stanton Springs business park either developed or sold, the JDA is looking to Stanton Springs North to continue its economic development efforts. The JDA acquired Stanton Springs North, a 665-acre tract north of I-20, this spring for $23.9 million. The property lies within Social Circle and Morgan County.
The new revenue sharing agreement has been adopted by 19 different jurisdictions in the four counties.
