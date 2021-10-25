CONYERS — Family members of Richard Issa Siwatu “ATL” Green, who was shot and killed four years ago, are hoping that an increase in reward money will prompt someone to come forward with information that will lead to his killer.
Green’s sister, Nkenge Green, said the family decided to increase the reward offered to $15,000 in order to renew public awareness of the crime that occurred Oct. 22, 2017, on a sunny afterNoon in the Pinedale neighborhood of Conyers.
“They can be completely anonymous, and it would really bring peace and closure to our family, but it would also make the community safer,” said Ms. Green of any potential witness information. “I know there have to be witnesses … someone saw (the suspect) running down the street, someone heard a gunshot. I feel like there are a lot of people that have information, but they are afraid to come forward.”
According to police reports at the time, a Conyers Police Department officer responded to a residence on Pinedale Circle shortly after noon on Oct. 22, 2017, in reference to a person shot. When the officer arrived, he reported finding large quantities of blood on the floor in the house and a trail that led to the victim. Green was transported to Piedmont Rockdale Hospital where he died. He had been shot four times.
At the time, police described the suspect as a tall, slender man, with a box-style haircut and a gap in his front teeth. He reportedly was dressed all in black and fled the scene on foot.
Ms. Green said she still had no idea why her brother was in Conyers that afternoon. The Green family — including their father, brother and grandmother — lived in Decatur at the time.
She described her brother as a “guy’s guy” who liked basketball, music, cooking and spending time with his family. “He was just a good person,” she said.
At the time of his death, Ms. Green said her brother was in school as a journeyman carpenter and had two levels left to complete the program. He was 36.
The two siblings had a special relationship, especially after their mother died. “Every year my brother gave me a Mothers Day card. He was only 17 when our mother passed away so he said I became his mom,” she said.
Ms. Green said the holidays are a particularly difficult time for their family, with all of the traditions bringing back painful memories.
“Even something as simple as making Christmas cards… you put a picture of the family on the card,” she said. “We are missing a seat at the table.”
The $15,000 in reward money is a combination of money offered by the family, the Conyers Police Department and Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.
Anonymous tips can be submitted online to: www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=552 or you may call 404 577-TIPS
