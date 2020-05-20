CONYERS — On May 13, 2020 at approximately 12:03 p.m., the suspect pictured above attempted to purchase a $100 gift card from Target, 2195 Ga. Highway 20, Conyers. The suspect used a card that was in a wallet stolen from the Covington Walmart. The suspect left the location in a black four-door passenger vehicle.
Any information leading to the arrest of this person of interest may result in a cash reward of up to $2,000.
Tipsters will remain anonymous and are asked to contact Crime Stoppers with any information: Call: 404.577.TIPS (8477) Click: www.CrimeStoppersAtlanta.org
