CONYERS — The Conyers City Council approved a rezoning for less than 2 acres of land off Milstead Road that will make way for development of a senior living apartment complex near Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
The council rezoned 1.76 acres at 1435 Milstead Road from neighborhood commercial to office institutional. That property will be combined with adjacent 12.89 acres that are already zoned office institutional.
Developer Arbours at Conyers LLC plans to build a 150-unit senior living development. As proposed, the project will have 102 units with two bedrooms and two baths; the remaining units will be one bedroom, one bath. The units will be divided between two buildings, both four stories tall.
Planned amenities include a walking trail, community garden, pool, deck, gazebo and courtyard gathering area.
Construction is expected to begin toward the end of the year, with completion within 16 months.
