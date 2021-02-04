DECATUR - Conyers resident Rhonda Westbrook has been promoted to Deputy Director of the Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI).
Westbrook will be responsible for the development, maintenance, and operation of GCIC. She will continue the mission of GCIC which is “To protect the citizens of Georgia by providing accurate and timely criminal justice information and related services. GCIC does this through employee, customer and stakeholder involvement, teamwork, planning and technology.”
Westbrook will serve as the state National Crime Prevention and Privacy Compact officer responsible for administering the compact within the state; ensuring compliance with compact provisions and rules, procedures and standards established by the compact council; and regulating the in-state use of records received from the FBI or other states party to the compact.
Westbrook began her career with the GBI in 1989 in the Criminal History Information Services where she was instrumental in the development, implementation and training the Superior Court Clerks on the electronic submission of final disposition data to GCIC’s Computerized Criminal History (CCH) data base. She later transferred to Plans and Program Development Unit where she served as a lead system analyst and then a project manager where she worked extensively on large and small systems development and implementation. She was also responsible for writing and managing many National Criminal History Improvements (NCHIP) grants along with Georgia Emergency Management Assistance (GEMA) grants that funded criminal history improvements projects.
In 2011, she became the CJIS Operations Manager, where she was responsible for overseeing the daily system operations of the Georgia Sex Offender Registry, Protective Order Registry, On-Line Validation program, Uniform Crime Reporting, N-DEx, and NICS. During Westbrook's leadership, the GBI received the FBI’s National Incident Based Reporting System (NIBRS) Certification.
Westbrook has served as a liaison and informational source between GBI and other state government and federal offices. In 2018,mWestbrook was promoted to Assistant Deputy Director of Information Services where she was responsible for criminal history and applicant services. She has been instrumental in the new Georgia Applicant Print Services (GAPS) upgrade roll-out and the Rap Back application.
Westbrook obtained her Bachelor of Science Degree from Georgia College in Milledgeville, GA, a Master of Business Administration from Troy State University, a Master in Public Administration – Command College from Columbus State University, and a Doctoral of Christian Counseling and Educations from Jacksonville Theological Seminary.
