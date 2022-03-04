COVINGTON — The city of Covington and Newton Trails held a ribbon “breaking” ceremony Wednesday morning to officially mark the completion of the paving of the Cricket Frog Trail inside city limits and the trestle connecting the east and west sides of the trail. The ceremony took place on the Pace Street side of the newly renovated and paved train trestle connecting the trail from Pace to Emory Street, with those gathered joining together to “break” the ribbon as they walked across the bridge.
Following that ceremony, Newton Trails honored Robert J. (Bob) Rutland with a trail bench in recognition of his many years of service as well as his advocacy and support for multi-use trails in Newton County. It is placed near his church, First Baptist in Covington, adjacent to the Cricket Frog Trail.
A number of people spoke at the ribbon “breaking” ceremony, giving a history of the trail system in the city and county, and thanking the people and organizations that played a part in it.
Covington Mayor Steve Horton said the Covington City Council signed a sublease for the city’s portion of the trail system - the Cricket Frog Trail - in 2018.
“In 2020 the council approved $1 million for completion of approximately 3.9 miles of unpaved trail corridor within the city,” said Horton. “Shortly thereafter, joint funding by the city of Covington and Newton Trails were also approved to complete rehab work on the discarded rail trestle over Dried Indian Creek, because it represented a major hurdle for the completion of this trail.”
Horton went on to thank Peach State Construction for the trail paving and Lewallen Construction for the trestle work.
Former mayor Kim Carter gave a history of the trail system beginning with the rail line being built in the 1890s.
“The Middle Georgia and Atlantic Railway started in 1890 in Milledgeville and finally reached Covington four years later,” she said. "A long trestle over I.W. Brown’s meadow and Dried Indian Creek took a few extra weeks to complete. Until the trestle was completed, trains stopped at Floyd Street and then at Pace Street as more track was completed.”
Carter said 128 years later, the transition from a railway to a multi-use trail is finally complete with the opening of the trestle for walkers and bikers.
“This trestle is a critical link - it echoes our past,” said Carter. “It is where the railroad first connected Covington to Porterdale, Mansfield, Newborn, and all points beyond. For trail users today, it unites neighborhoods in the western and eastern halves of our city. The very point where we are standing today is the intersection of our past, our present and our future, the crossroads for all Newton County. Perseverance has paid off for the Cricket Frog Trail.”
Jonathan McCaig, project manager for the PATH Foundation, noted his organization partnered with the city in 2017 to develop a master plan for the trails.
“As of today, this 1,600-foot section will be completed this afternoon and will complete 4 miles of paved trails in the city for a total of 12 miles now paved of the Cricket Frog Trail,” said McCaig. “There are three more trestles like this in the county. The PATH Foundation is working with the engineering firm to come up with a design for the Alcovy trestle. Then there are two more trestles to be done.”
“As I look back on a project like this, it is always neat to go in and repurpose a former transportation corridor into a multi-purpose trail,” he continued. “The PATH Foundation is actively working to connect the Silver Comet Trail (northwest of Atlanta) to downtown Atlanta, and all the way to Alabama. Once the (Atlanta) Beltline is completed, the monastery in Conyers could be connected with Alabama by the trail system. We are actively working on that today. There are various sections in DeKalb County that need to be completed, and various sections in Atlanta. It is kind of neat that the whole system could be connected.”
Duane Ford of Newton Trails said it is amazing that in just the five and a half years since they signed the lease with Norfolk-Southern Railway for 14.9 miles of railroad right of way extending from Washington Street on the west side of Covington through to Mansfield, that they already have 12.5 miles paved.
“I want to thank the city, the city council members, Mayor Horton, (city manager) Scott Andrews, all of them for being involved, signing the lease and allocating the funds to make this happen,” said Ford. “But I also think that I would be remiss if I didn’t shout out a thank you to the taxpayers who funded the project. To me, the taxes that we pay to support government and its programs and services is about we the people giving magnificent gifts to ourselves. This trail is a magnificent gift from the taxpayers to us.”
Ford added that the work is not done.
“We’ve had a great start and done a lot of great work in five and a half years, but there is more to do. I would encourage us all to completing not only this trail, but all the other trails that we have planned in this county, and to connect them, because until we have well-connected, coherent trail system, we are not done.”
He noted several key projects including building out the Yellow River Trail, which will connect the trail system in Newton County to the system in Rockdale County and connect Newton to the trail system that will eventually go all the way to Alabama.
Following the speakers, a ribbon was stretched across the trestle and those gathered walked through it, breaking the ribbon to open the trail.
Shortly after, on the Cricket Frog Trail near the First Baptist Church of Covington, Newton Trails honored Bob Rutland with a trail bench in recognition of his many years of service as well as his advocacy and support for multi-use trails. During his time on the board, Newton Trails paved its first trails; the Oxford Trail and the walking trail at Yellow River Park in Porterdale, and worked out the agreement with Norfolk-Southern to lease 14.9 miles of the rail line from Covington to Mansfield to Newton Trails.
“Another project Bob and others were passionate about was getting a pedestrian bridge over I-20 and a trail connecting Covington and Oxford,” said Duane Ford of Newton Trails. “They have been working on this for years, and that vision and effort continues.
“In the meantime, Bob and others were able to leverage their connections with the Georgia Department of Transportation and get that agency to erect safety fencing on either side of the existing bridge. That fencing makes it safer for pedestrians and cyclists to cross the bridge.
"Newton Trails thanks and recognizes Bob Rutland for his time, talent, and the manifold contributions he has made toward building a coherent trail network throughout Newton County!"
