COVINGTON — The splash pad at Denny Dobbs Park opened Thursday with much fanfare and excitement — especially for the youngsters who were the first to get to try it out.
Newton Board of Commissioners Chairman Marcello Banes called the occasion “a great day for Newton County” and thanked all those involved in the project.
The splash pad was first proposed by Boy Scout Harrison Kirkham as his Eagle project. Kirkham was not able to attend Thursday’s ribbon-cutting because he is out of state on a church mission trip. However, his parents were there and presented a check for $2,000 in donations that Kirkham collected for the project. Speaking to the gathering by phone, Kirkham thanked his parents for their support, as well as county and Recreation Department leaders.
“It really was the community that came together to make this happen,” said Kirkham.
The project, funded through 2017 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax dollars, began under the leadership of former District 2 Commissioner Lanier Sims and was completed after he left office and was succeeded by Commissioner Demond Mason.
County Manager Lloyd Kerr thanked taxpayers for approving the SPLOST in 2017, which allowed the county to undertake a number of capital projects, including the splash pad.
“This is your pennies at work,” he said. “So thank you for that.”
The splash pad will officially open to the public on Saturday, May 29. There will be no admission charge. Denny Dobbs Park is located on Ga. Highway 212 in the southern portion of Newton County.
