METAIRIE, LA - Four months after it was purchased by LCMC Health, East Jefferson General Hospital in Metairie will get a new CEO.
Richard Tanzella, currently CEO of Piedmont Rockdale Hospital in Conyers, will take over the reins at the Metairie hospital on Feb. 1, LCMC said in a news release.
Tanzella will replace current East Jefferson CEO Gerald Parton, who guided the financially-troubled institution through its eventual purchase by LCMC Health. Parton will stay through the transition, the news release said.
Tanzella, a veteran hospital executive, has been the CEO of Piedmont Rockdale Hospital since 201.
"I am excited to join East Jefferson General Hospital during this significant transition to the LCMC Health family," he said. "This hospital holds a special place in the community it serves, and being in a position to lead the team in its cultural transformation during this historic time in health care is an opportunity I welcome."
According to The Times-Picayune, Tanzella will take the helm of a 420-bed hospital that, before being sold Oct. 1, was headed toward financial insolvency. East Jefferson General was in technical default on its bonds and was losing millions of dollars annually as it struggled to compete with larger nearby systems, like Ochsner and LCMC's network of facilities.
The Jefferson Parish Council for years had tried to find a lease partner or buyer for the hospital. East Jefferson was first offered as a package deal with West Jefferson Medical Center in 2013, but LCMC Health ended up leasing just the west bank hospital.
In 2019, LCMC re-entered the picture with what became the offer to purchase the facility. Earlier this year, officials announced the two sides had reached a deal. But before it could be finalized, it had to be approved by voters.
That vote was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, but when the deal was finally on the ballot in August, voters gave it an unprecedented 95% approval. The deal closed Oct. 1.
Under the deal, LCMC Health committed $90 million which, when combined with current EJGH reserves, were enough to retire the $135 million in bonds, cover $50 million in pension obligations and some other outstanding debts. LCMC also committed to $100 million in renovations and other improvements over the next five years.
Tanzella joined Piedmont in 2009 to lead operations for Piedmont Heart Institute. As Piedmont’s Physician Enterprise evolved, Tanzella’s role expanded to include management of more than 600 employed physicians. Within that group, he has had oversight of 100 cardiovascular specialists and managed more than 250 inpatient acute and ICU beds, cardiovascular operating rooms, catheterization labs and comprehensive outpatient services.
Prior to joining Piedmont Healthcare, Tanzella was responsible for physician services and market development at Northeast Georgia Health System. He also worked at Athens Regional as executive director of their health plan.
