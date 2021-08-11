JACKSON — Rick Jeffares on Wednesday announced his candidacy the District 25 seat in the Georgia Senate. Jeffares is seeking the seat that will be vacated by Senator Burt Jones, who is running for lieutenant governor.
Jeffares, who previously represented Senate District 17 from January 2011 to December 2017, said he believes his qualifications, willingness to serve others, and prudent, conservative legislation align with community expectations.
“These are exciting but troubling times we face as a state. Senator Jones seeking the office of lieutenant governor is good for Georgia, and I support him in his endeavor,” Jeffares said, “and our district will miss him.”
Jeffares cited his previous experience in the state Senate and said he has the qualifications to “hit the ground running.”
“My track record speaks for itself, and I look forward to listening to the district voters as I campaign,” he said.
Senate District 17 includes Henry, Newton, Walton and Rockdale counties. Jeffares resigned from his Senate seat in December 2017 to run for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor.
Jeffares began his career at the Henry County Water Authority and led the city of Covington Water and Sewer Department. He then started J&T Environmental Services, an operation and maintenance service company that operates and manages water and wastewater systems across the state of Georgia. He also serves as president of the Georgia Rural Water Association.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
