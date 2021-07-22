CONYERS – In efforts to bring awareness to roadway safety, the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is conducting the "Ride 4 Kai" Safety and Awareness bike riding event on July 24 to honor a young boy whom tragically lost his life too soon.
On March 22, 10-year-old Kai E. McNair was riding his bicycle on Ebenezer Road near Cherry Hill Lane where he was struck and killed by a hit and run driver. Kai's lifeless body was left on the side of the roadway where he took his final breath.
The story of Kai’s brief life and tragic death cries for acknowledgment and awareness. In doing so, we hope to bring awareness to cycling safety to the many motorists that travel up and down the roadways each day. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to slow down, pay attention, and not text while driving.
The "Ride 4 Kai" Safety and Awareness event is this Saturday, July 24, at 8 a.m. The locationis at C-Town Bikes (902 Center St, NE Conyers). C-Town Bikes, MG Law office, and McDonald's are helping sponsor for the event.
I've worked in community newspapers for 30 years, including Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999. Started at Rockdale Citizen/Newton Citizen in January 2016. Started as Senior Reporter at the Jackson Progress-Argus in December 2019.
