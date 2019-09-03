CONYERS - The Georgia Dressage and Combined Training Association held its annual Labor Day Classic competitions on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 at the Georgia International Horse Park. Several hundred riders and horses took in one or both shows, which are official qualifying competitions for the 2019 Great American Insurance Group/USDF Regional Dressage Championships.
Dressage, as defined by the International Equestrian Federation, is "the highest expression of horse training" where "horse and rider are expected to perform from memory a series of predetermined movements."
Competitions are held at all levels. Its purpose is to develop a horse's natural athletic ability and willingness to perform, thereby maximizing its potential as a riding horse. At the peak of a dressage horse's gymnastic development, the horse responds smoothly to a skilled rider's minimal aids. The rider is relaxed and appears effort-free while the horse willingly performs the requested movement.
In modern dressage competition, successful training at the various levels is demonstrated through the performance of "tests,” prescribed series of movements ridden within a standard arena. Judges evaluate each movement on the basis of an objective standard appropriate to the level of the test and assign each movement a score from zero to ten – with 10 being "excellent.”