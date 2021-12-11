COVINGTON — An announcement that electric auto maker Rivian Automotive will build a massive plant in the Newton, Morgan, Walton county area could come as early as Thursday.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is reporting today that sources close to the negotiations at the state level have confirmed that the company will build its second assembly plant on property known as the East Atlanta Mega Site, owned by the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Newton, Morgan and Walton Counties.
Local economic development officials could not comment on the AJC’s report.
The East Atlanta Mega Site is marketed as a 1,000-plus acre site on Interstate 20 across from the Takeda biopharma plant in Stanton Springs. The property has access to a CSX rail line and the Savannah and Charleston ports.
If Rivian does decide to locate in the area, its investment could dwarf the Facebook and Takeda developments already located in Stanton Springs. The auto maker already has one plant in Normal, Ill., where it began producing vehicles in September. The company, which just went public in November, is valued at $120 billion.
Rivian reportedly already has orders for 100,000 Amazon delivery vans and is looking to move into the passenger vehicle market.
Rivian had been in negotiations with Fort Worth, Texas, for months as a possible location for its second manufacturing facility, but those negotiations have apparently gone cold. According to the Dallas Morning News, a company presumed to be Rivian had considered building a factory there producing as many as 200,000 vehicles a year and creating thousands of jobs.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
