MONROE — A series of resolutions and agreements approved Tuesday by the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Newton, Morgan and Walton Counties cleared the path forward for development of the $5-billion Rivian Automotive plant in Morgan and Walton counties.
Among the votes was the final economic development agreement between the state, Rivian and the JDA. Once Rivian and the state have approved the agreement, more details on incentives offered to Rivian will be made public — likely early next week.
Members of the JDA board stressed the economic windfall expected as a result of the Rivian development in Stanton Springs North. Although details of the tax abatements and other incentives offered to Rivian have not been disclosed, Rivian has agreed to begin making payments in lieu of taxes (PILOT) the first year, which is sooner than is typically done.
JDA attorney Andrea Gray said Rivian will pay $1.5 million in PILOT in 2023, which she said is 18 times greater than the $80,000 in property taxes currently generated by the 2,000-acre Rivian site. Those funds will be allocated to the four counties and the city of Social Circle on a percentage basis — Social Circle will receive 5% with the remaining revenue divided among Newton (36.625%), Walton (36.625%), Morgan (14.25%) and Jasper (9.5%) counties based on their initial investment in Stanton Springs South where Facebook and Takeda are located.
After six years Rivian’s payments in lieu of taxes will increase as Rivian increases its investment, based on a scale included in the economic development agreement. Gray said the total of PILOT over a 25-year tax abatement is expected to be $300 million.
In return, the JDA agreed to issue up to $15 billion in industrial development revenue bonds to develop the Rivian plant. Under the agreement, the authority will take title to the Rivian project and lease it back to Rivian. The lease payments that Rivian will make will cover the bond debt payments. Gray said the bond issuance does not constitute a debt for the JDA, Social Circle nor any of the counties involved.
If Rivian does not meet at least 80% of its investment and employment objectives by the end of 2028, Gray said there are clawback agreements related to the real estate investment and tax incentives to protect the JDA.
“By signing these agreements and approving this development, we are taking a significant step toward realizing the original vision of the JDA from more than two decades ago: create an industrial park east of Atlanta with high-tech, good paying jobs for years to come,” said Jerry Silvio, chairman, of the JDA. “Rivian’s jobs and investment, combined with our existing bio and high-tech companies, mean we are adding unprecedented opportunity for the state and region. Opportunity like this not only translates into new jobs for our families, but it also means more resources and growth for our counties, providing the opportunity to reduce the tax burden on local homeowners, improve schools and invest in parks, trails and public safety.”
The JDA also approved acceptance of two state Regional Economic Business Acceptance grants. One grant, totaling $111 million, will go toward land acquisition, grading, wetlands permitting and other site improvements. The second, at $21 million, will be used by Rivian to offset eligible project costs. It is likely Rivian will use these funds to construct a rail spur.
Steve Jordan, who represents Jasper County on the JDA board and is the authority treasurer, said the financial impact of development in Stanton Springs South and Stanton Springs north will be dramatic for the four counties and their school systems.
Jordan said the school systems and counties can anticipate $5.5 million in taxes and PILOT for schools and $3.8 million for the counties. “By 2029, including the two existing industries in Stanton Springs South and Rivian in Stanton Springs North, the total tax and PILOT revenues will top $30 million in one year,” said Jordan. “That is significant from a financial standpoint.
Jordan added that Rivian’s PILOT payments in year seven of the tax abatement period will increase from $1.5 million per year to $12 million.
“That is a lot of money coming back to our school systems and coming back to our counties and to the city of Social Circle,” said Jordan. “The school systems will receive approximately 60%; they are the real beneficiaries.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.