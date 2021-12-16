ATLANTA — Calling it a “new chapter in Georgia’s success story,” Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday officially announced that Rivian Automotive will build an assembly and battery plant in Walton and Morgan counties, just across the Newton County line.
Dozens of state and local officials gathered in Liberty Plaza Thursday afternoon for the announcement that confirmed rumors regarding negotiations with the California-based electric vehicle manufacturer.
Rivian has committed to a $5 billion investment, the largest single economic development project in Georgia history. At full capacity, the company plans to employ 7,500 workers and produce up to 400,000 trucks per year. Production is expected to begin in 2024.
“Today is just the start of a generational partnership that will benefit not just this company but our great state,” said Kemp. “We are so proud to welcome Rivian.”
The Rivian facility will be built on 2,000 acres marketed as the East Atlanta Megasite. About 670 acres of the property, known as Stanton Springs North, is owned by the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Newton, Morgan and Walton Counties, the same authority that developed Stanton Springs. The remaining property will acquired from private land owners.
Helen Russell, Rivian’s chief people officer, said Georgia’s educational system and talented workforce attracted the company to Georgia.
“The kinds of resources Georgia has at its disposal, we feel, will allow us to have an incredible partnership with the state,” she said.
Shane Short, executive director of the Development Authority of Walton County and lead economic developer for the JDA, said recruitment talks with Rivian have been in the works for a year. Thursday’s ceremony across from the state Capitol was an opportunity for state and local leaders to celebrate the successful conclusion of negotiations, beating out competitors across the country.
“This is a great, great day for Newton County,” said Marcello Banes, chairman of the Newton County Board of Commissioners and a member of the JDA board. “For years I have been speaking about the big things to come here in Newton County. Rivian’s game-changing commitment to Newton County and Stanton Springs North is exactly the type of investment, industry and excitement I have been speaking of. Our community will forevermore feel the effects of this terrific news.”
Banes said he is excited about the number and types of jobs that Rivian will bring to the four-county area.
“Along with these jobs will be growth for not only Newton County but surrounding counties who have partnered with us in the JDA,” he said. “These partnerships show that working together and being #OneNewton brings positive results for all.”
Serra Hall, executive director of the Newton County Industrial Development Authority and who also provides economic development services for the JDA, said the process of recruiting Rivian was arduous but, ultimately, worthwhile.
“The process is something you’ve got to love each and every day,” she said. “… the process is all hours, day and night, and at the same time it’s also about the passion and the understanding why this is important, not only to our area but also to the state of Georgia.”
Banes said Rivian’s announcement is the culmination of a vision that local leaders have pursued for more than 20 years.
“When the Joint Development Authority was set up it was with the foresight to one day make such a transformative and historic announcement that was named today. Newton County's future is bright, and that future starts now.”
Now, with the deal announced, local officials know that a different level of work is set to begin, including providing infrastructure and a trained workforce.
The Newton County Water and Sewerage Authority is expected to provide water and wastewater treatment to the plant. Director Mike Hopkins said the utility has the necessary water capacity to meet those needs. A new wastewater treatment plant about to come online in Stanton Springs will be able to provide wastewater treatment for the new plant.
Because of the size of the project, Rivian will be able to select its power provider from among those that can serve the area, including Walton EMC, the city of Covington and Georgia Power.
What tax abatements and incentives have been offered to land the Rivian plant have not yet been announced. The city of Fort Worth had approved a tax incentive package valued at $440 million to lure the plant there before negotiations with the Texas city went cold. Economic development officials here have said negotiations with Rivian are ongoing and are not yet subject to Open Records requests.
Asher Dozier, vice president of economic development for the Newton Industrial Development Authority, said his role will be to develop a workforce that is prepared to provide the employees Rivian needs.
“We are going to partner with Quick Start to begin with,” he said. “Quick Start will take the lead from the state level in recruiting and training early on. … In the long term we are going to work on K-12 and (Georgia Piedmont Technical College) alignment to make sure that we are training our students, and our adults for that matter, to make sure they have the skills to get these high-paying jobs. The last thing we want to do is to bring 7,500 high-paying jobs here and Newton County workers not being prepared to get those jobs.”
Kathy Morgan, in the Newton County Office of Economic Development, whose late husband Davis Morgan was chairman of the Newton Board of Commissioners and spearheaded formation of the JDA, said he would have been thrilled to see the success achieved by the JDA. She said many of the people involved in the initial formation of the JDA are still involved in the work today.
“It’s what they hoped for but beyond their wildest dreams,” she said.
Morgan said she hoped that the amount of effort involved in recruiting an industry like Rivian would not go unnoticed.
“Most people will not realize what an accomplishment this is,” she said. “Most people will never achieve a deal like this in their lifetime, and we’ve pulled off Takeda, Facebook and now this. Serra and Shane have done a tremendous job, the JDA has done a tremendous job. I’m just proud to be here.”
Kemp said the Rivian plant is an outgrowth of work the state’s political and business leaders have been doing for years to make Georgia a leader in the automotive industry.
That track record goes back to the huge auto plant Kia built near LaGrange in 2006 and, more recently, two electric vehicle battery plants in Jackson County.
The governor also cited the Electric Mobility and Innovation Alliance, an initiative he launched last summer aimed at strengthening Georgia’s status as a leader in the electric mobility industry.
“We have all been preparing for a project like Rivian for a long time,” Kemp said. “We knew we could land a project like Rivian. We just had to find the right fit.”
Russell said Rivian will be filling a wide range of jobs at the new plant. Open job postings in Georgia will be immediately available at www.rivian.com/careers.
Pat Wilson, commissioner of the state’s economic development agency, said Rivian’s decision to come to Georgia will impact the entire state.
“We will see more change in the automotive industry in the next 10 years than we have seen in the past 100, and with this announcement, Georgia will be home to one of the main drivers of this transformation,” he said.
Dave Williams, bureau chief for Capitol Beat, contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.