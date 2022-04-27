The agreement between Rivian Automotive and the Joint Development Authority includes a number of special requirements designed to address environmental and quality of life concerns of people who live near the development site.
The $5-billion Rivian project, touted by Gov. Brian Kemp as the largest economic development project in state history, has drawn heated opposition, particularly from those who live in the Rutledge area near the plant site. Opponents have expressed concerns about air, water and light pollution, in addition to disruption of their rural quality of life.
The state has established four committees to meet with residents and address their concerns about the 2,000-acre development. Just one of those committees has met so far — the Site Design and Environmental Committee. At that meeting on April 18 in Monroe, opponents once again expressed their fears about the project and their distrust of the process of bringing it to their community. Several residents reiterated their concerns at the JDA meeting Tuesday in Monroe.
In a statement issued Tuesday, the JDA noted that its agreement with Rivian “ensures that the project follows locally required standards pertaining to water quality, groundwater recharge and runoff, and other important local ordinances.”
The proposed rental agreement between the JDA and Rivian also includes the following special requirements:
• All stormwater detention for the project will be designed to handle a 100-year storm event.
• Impervious surface on the project site will not exceed 50%.
• Prior to the issuance of any land disturbance permit in the groundwater recharge area, Rivan will perform additional hydrology studies for approval by the JDA in coordination with local planning departments.
• Rivian will comply with all necessary, local, state or Army Corps of Engineers permits for protection of water resources.
• Rivian will comply with the Walton County tree protection ordinance.
• Prior to determining the outdoor lighting to be used, Rivian will meet with representatives of Hard Labor Creek State Park Observatory to discuss how to avoid unreasonably disturbing the operation of the observatory.
• No building will set back less than 500 feet from Old Mill Road.
• Rivian will ensure that no independent commercial uses by third parties for restaurant, retail or other non-supplier businesses will be allowed on the Rivian project site, unless the use is allowed in the Stanton Springs Business Park and is not open to the general public unless agreed to by the JDA and the state of Georgia. In addition, no signage unrelated to Rivian will be allowed, unless it complies with the regulations in the Stanton Springs Business Park zoning ordinance.
