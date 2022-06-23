MADISON — Opponents of the Rivian Automotive development in Morgan and Walton counties are asking a Morgan County Superior Court judge to reverse a decision by the county’s Board of Tax Assessors that granted property tax-exempt status to the Rivian project.
Attorney John A. Christy filed the petition in Morgan Superior Court Tuesday, asking the court to review the May 25 decision by the Board of Tax Assessors establishing Rivian’s interest in the project as a usufruct — meaning that Rivian has the right to use and benefit from the 2,000-acre project site, although the site will be owned by the state and leased to Rivian. Christy argues that the rental agreement between Rivian and the state establishes Rivian as an estate for years, which would be subject to taxation.
The plaintiffs also claim that the agreement between Rivian and the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties for Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) for the 25-year tax abatement period was erroneously approved by the Morgan tax assessors. The Rivian project site lies within Morgan and Walton counties and the city of Social Circle.
Plaintiffs in the case are Richard M. Haynes, Jeffrey V. McKenzie, Virginia McFadeen, Jennifer V. Deroche, Valle S. Ashley, JoEllen Artz, and Neal S. Fitzgerald. The case has been assigned to Superior Court Judge Brenda Holbert Trammell. The petition names the Morgan Board of Tax Assessors, members Kevin Berry, Samuel Lee Nunn, Chris Sides, John Artz (who is married to one of the plaintiffs), and Mary Ellen Anton as respondents and the Joint Development Authority, the Walton County Board of Assessors and Rivian Horizon as defendants.
“The complaint speaks for itself, but we look forward to having the matter heard before the Superior Court and are confident in our analysis of the law and conclusion that the Rental Agreement is not a non-taxable usufruct, said Christy in a released statement.
Under the terms of the state’s rental agreement with Rivian, the electric automaker will pay $1.5 million in PILOT in 2023. Those funds will be allocated to the four counties and the city of Social Circle on a percentage basis — Social Circle will receive 5% with the remaining revenue divided among Newton (36.625%), Walton (36.625%), Morgan (14.25%) and Jasper (9.5%) counties based on their initial investment in Stanton Springs South, a sister development to Stanton Springs North where Rivian will be located.
After six years Rivian’s payments in lieu of taxes will increase as Rivian increases its investment, based on a scale included in the economic development agreement. The total of PILOT over a 25-year tax abatement is expected to be $300 million.
In return, the JDA agreed to issue up to $15 billion in industrial development revenue bonds to develop the Rivian plant. Under the agreement, the state will take title to the Rivian property, which totals about 41 parcels and lease it back to the JDA, which will then make the project available to Rivian for development under a rental agreement. The rent payments that Rivian will make will cover the bond debt and interest payments.
Andrea Gray, attorney for the JDA, said last month that land sales for the Rivian project are expected to be completed this month. Rivian plans to break ground later this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.