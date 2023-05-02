AnthonySanger.jpg

Anthony Sanger

Rivian Automotive Inc. has hired Anthony Sanger as the first vice president of facilities for its planned manufacturing facility at Stanton Springs North in Morgan and Walton counties.

Sanger brings with him a wealth of experience, having worked in the program and construction management industry for more than 35 years. Sanger joins Rivian after six years with Turner & Townsend in Acworth. Prior to this, he worked at AECOM for more than 20 years.

