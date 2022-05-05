COVINGTON — Although state and local authorities have approved an economic development deal with Rivian Automotive, opponents of the development are doubling down on efforts to stop the massive project.
The No2Rivian group based in Rutledge has hired a second law firm to represent its interests and is planning to continue to raise funds.
Attorney John A. Christy of the Atlanta-based firm of Schreeder, Wheeler & Flint sent a message to No2Rivian supporters this week assuring them that the firm will review any permit requests and filings, submit comments during public comment periods, appear at the upcoming Morgan County Board of Assessors meeting on May 12, and file appeals when appropriate. In addition, Christy said the firm will explore legal issues pertaining to the state’s exemption from local zoning laws and whether acquisition of land by the state for non-public use is lawful.
Attorney Donald Stack of Atlanta had previously been retained by the anti-Rivian group. Stack practices environmental law.
The anti-Rivian group also plans to keep raising funds to support its legal challenge. A benefit concert featuring the Scott Little Band and Doug Deluxe & The Rodeo Clowns is set for Saturday, May 21, 7 p.m., at the Social Circle Theater in Social Circle. Tickets are not yet on sale.
The group has reportedly already raised in excess of $125,000 for its opposition efforts.
Opponents of the $5 billion electric auto assembly and battery plant have repeatedly expressed their concerns about threats to water and air quality, disturbance of their quality of life, and excessive traffic generated by the anticipated 7,500 employees.
