RUTLEDGE — Opponents of the proposed Rivian Automotive plant in Morgan and Walton counties are planning a show of solidarity Sunday afternoon arising out of their concerns over protecting the land where the auto plant is planned to be built.
Rivian opponents will line the right of way along Davis Academy Road in Morgan County beginning at 2 p.m. to pray over the land and ask for God’s guidance.
Chas Moore, a representative of Morgan Land, Sky and Water Preservation, a group formed to oppose Rivian, said he does not know how many people will participate in the event, but he expects at least 50.
“We are not trying to get attention by doing this,” Moore said. “We just want to do everything in our power to protect our resources.”
Rivian opponents have cited concerns about the threats Rivian could pose to natural resources in the area.
“A lot of our members … feel like there will be some advantage to pray over the land and in asking God’s will to be done,” said Moore. “For those who are not believers, there will just be a moment of silence for them to stand in solidarity with their neighbors. We will be asking for protection of our resources and guidance in the days forward as we start pursuing our fight on multiple fronts.”
Moore declined to give details about the multi-pronged battle that Land, Sky and Water Preservation intends to mount. However, he did say that he and others planned to go to the state Capitol to meet with legislators Friday and present their arguments. Moore said his group plans to lobby to get changes in the laws that made it possible for the Rivian deal to be negotiated by the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties without local citizens’ knowledge or input.
“We want to discuss the state takeover of the project,” he said. “The state should not be able to bypass local zoning and permitting laws.”
The state of Georgia recently announced it would take control of the project from the JDA, eliminating the need for rezonings in Social Circle, Morgan County and Walton County.
Moore said his group would also like to see a law passed that would make it illegal for any member of a development authority to sell land for a project negotiated by that authority. Moore was referring to the 675 acres that former JDA chairman Alan Verner and his siblings will sell for the project. The JDA has said that the Rivian deal was primarily negotiated at the state level. When discussions about land acquisition reached the JDA level, the authority said Verner recused himself from any discussions and votes related to land acquisition for the project. Verner resigned from the JDA board in August, which the JDA said was before Rivian selected Georgia for its new plant. The Rivian deal was announced in December by Gov. Brian Kemp.
Moore said members of Morgan Land, Sky and Water Preservation planned to meet with any legislator who would listen. He said no appointments had been set because “they don’t call us back.”
Meanwhile, Rivian appears to be positioning to move forward with its plans for an auto assembly plant in Georgia. The company this week announced plans to develop an electric vehicle service center in Atlanta that will hire up to 30 workers.
According to Rivian, the company currently operates service centers across the U.S., including in Brooklyn, Richmond, Denver, Las Vegas and several in California. Rivian service centers support delivery and service for the company’s customers.
"Rivian service centers benefit both our customers and the local community,” according to a Rivian spokesperson. “Service is a critical component of meeting our drivers’ needs, and is a first-tier priority as we scale. In staffing these facilities, we hire local workers and provide job training on electric vehicle service and maintenance that prepares the workforce for a green transportation future."
According to the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Rivian is renovating a warehouse next to Atlanta Brewing Co. on Defoor Hills Road for its service center.
The service center may be a key component for Rivian bringing its vehicles to market in Georgia. State law currently requires auto sales to be handled by franchisees, while Rivian’s business model includes sales directly to consumers. The Georgia General Assembly failed to pass legislation this session that would allow vehicle manufacturers to sell to consumers. The new legislation, which stalled in the Senate Economic Development and Tourism Committee, would require auto makers in the state to provide service and repairs in order to sell directly to consumers.
Plans for the Rivian plant in Morgan and Walton counties include a customer delivery area and test drive track.
Rivian plans to begin construction on the $5 billion plant this summer, with completion set for 2024.
