...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE
EVENING FOR MOST PORTIONS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
light and variable this afternoon, generally swinging out of the
east to the southwest and staying below 10 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
1 of 6
About 50 people opposed to the development of a Rivian Automotive plant in Morgan and Walton counties gathered outside of Rutledge Sunday afternoon to pray over the land where the plant could be built.
About 50 people opposed to the development of a Rivian Automotive plant in Morgan and Walton counties gathered outside of Rutledge Sunday afternoon to pray over the land where the plant could be built.
Staff Photo: Alice Queen
This acreage at the intersection of Old Mill Road and Davis Academy Road is part of the proposed site of a Rivian Automotive assembly plant.
Staff Photos: Alice Queen
Rivian opponents offered prayers for the protection of their land and water.
Staff Photo: Alice Queen
Rivian opponents held hands in prayer Sunday afternoon on property across Mill Pond Road from the site of the proposed auto assembly plant.
Staff Photo: Alice Queen
Rivian opponents offered prayers for the protection of their land and water.
RUTLEDGE — About 50 people gathered along a roadside in the spring sunshine Sunday to pray for protection for land that has been selected as the site for a massive auto assembly plant.
Members of the Say No to Rivian group asked for God’s protection of the land and water. Some asked for God’s will to be done, others asked that the proposed development be halted and that their rural way of life remain undisturbed.
“I pray that my grandchildren will get a chance to know the Rutledge I raised my children in,” said one woman.
One man asked that, whatever the outcome of their opposition to the Rivian plant, their community would remain tight knit and united.
Another said perhaps the proposed development is a “David and Goliath” wake-up call for residents to begin standing up for their beliefs in a world that “seems upside down.”
The vigil was held on land at the intersection of Davis Academy and Old Mill roads, across from an open field, part of the nearly 2,000 acres where the $5 billion plant will be constructed.
About 50 people gathered along a roadside in the spring sunshine Sunday to pray for protection for land that has been selected as the site for a massive Rivian Automotive assembly plant. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.