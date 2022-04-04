RUTLEDGE — About 50 people gathered along a roadside in the spring sunshine Sunday to pray for protection for land that has been selected as the site for a massive auto assembly plant.

Members of the Say No to Rivian group asked for God’s protection of the land and water. Some asked for God’s will to be done, others asked that the proposed development be halted and that their rural way of life remain undisturbed.

“I pray that my grandchildren will get a chance to know the Rutledge I raised my children in,” said one woman.

One man asked that, whatever the outcome of their opposition to the Rivian plant, their community would remain tight knit and united.

Another said perhaps the proposed development is a “David and Goliath” wake-up call for residents to begin standing up for their beliefs in a world that “seems upside down.”

The vigil was held on land at the intersection of Davis Academy and Old Mill roads, across from an open field, part of the nearly 2,000 acres where the $5 billion plant will be constructed.

