RUTLEDGE — An organization opposing the development of a massive electric auto assembly plant is reaching out to other communities to join in the fight.
Chas Moore, secretary of newly incorporated Morgan Land, Sky & Water Preservation Inc., said the group is hoping to raise awareness in other communities about the plans Rivian Automotive has for 2,000 acres in Morgan and Walton counties and inside Social Circle near the Newton County line. Most of the site lies within Morgan County.
“We can’t do this alone,” he said of the group based in Rutledge.
Morgan Land, Sky & Water Preservation is an outgrowth of the Our Communities Oppose Rivian Assembly Plant group. The group also has a Facebook page, a website — no2rivian.org — and a GoFundMe page.
So far the organization has raised $125,000 and retained the services of Stack & Associates, an environmental law firm.
Protecting the environment is just one facet of the group’s resistance campaign.
“There’s a lot to try and wrap your head around,” said Moore. “The tentacles that this thing has to it is absolutely a nightmare.”
In addition to environmental issues, Moore said citizens have no idea of the financial impact the project will have on a county the size of Morgan, which has a population of 20,000. The proposed plant would encompass 20 million square feet, employ 7,500 and be valued at $5 billion at full buildout, which is estimated to be 2026.
“It is the fiscal responsibility and fiduciary responsibility of our county commissioners to make sure this is a long-term viable situation for our county to handle,” said Moore. “This is an unproven company; they have no track record.”
A Development of Regional Impact report prepared by the Northeast Regional Commission, raised a number of environmental concerns for the development in Morgan County, noting that the site is part of the county’s groundwater recharge areas.
“The proposed plant would convert rural agricultural land into a high-impact, high-intensity development,” the report states. “A plant of this size would negatively impact the groundwater recharge area by converting millions of square feet into impervious surfaces.” In addition, the DRI submittal noted that the plant is expected to generate some hazardous wastes, such as paint, solvents, adhesives, batteries and more, which could be harmful to the groundwater recharge area.
Another concern, Moore said, is the lack of information that citizens have been given — both before the Rivian deal was announced by Gov. Kemp in December and since then. Moore said citizens have a lot of questions, not only about Rivian’s environmental impact, but also about what the company has been promised in the way of tax incentives and infrastructure.
“There are a lot of questions,” he said. “If I were representing the people of my district, there are a lot of questions that have to be asked and have to be answered before I could feel in my heart that it is right to vote for this.”
The Morgan County Planning Commission is set to hear a rezoning request for the Rivian site on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. The Morgan Board of Commissioners will vote on the Planning Commission’s recommendation at its March 1 meeting at 10 a.m. Both meetings will be held at the county administration building.
Walton County had been expected to hear a similar rezoning petition Thursday evening, but the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties and the owners whose land is under option for the development asked that it be tabled.
“This is a generational opportunity for our community, and we want to get it right,” a statement from the JDA reads. “In response to the high volume of local input, we have charged our legal, environmental, and planning experts to thoroughly evaluate these new concerns and assess how those with merit may be addressed in our planning process.”
The DRI report, which is advisory only, found that the project is compatible with comprehensive plans in Walton County and Social Circle, but that it “appears generally inconsistent” with the Morgan County comprehensive plan. The site location in Morgan County is predominantly agricultural with low-density, large-lot homes. “Desired land uses include undeveloped land left in its natural state, agriculture, and low-density residential uses,” the DRI report states. “Development priorities for the area include protecting water resources and environmentally sensitive areas and the preservation of the agricultural economy.”
Walton County’s comprehensive plan identifies the development site as “employment center” and intended for “large-scale employment-intensive commercial uses.”
“Generally, the proposal appears consistent with Walton County’s plan,” according to the DRI report, which added that traffic would still likely have an impact.
The DRI report also finds the project consistent with Social Circle’s comprehensive plan, which allows for “large scale industrial uses and employment centers” on the property with ready access to Interstate 20.
The report notes that the auto plant would create a demand for new infrastructure in Morgan County in an area where new infrastructure has not been planned.
Impacts on the local labor market, housing market and traffic are also addressed in the DRI. The report notes that, in a tight labor market, the auto plant could shift workers away from existing employers in the area; and that adjacent communities should evaluate their zoning and building regulations to ensure adequate housing and prevent workers from having to drive long distances.
