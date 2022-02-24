MADISON — Twenty residents — the maximum number allowed to speak in the allotted time for public comment — continued their vehement, sometimes emotional, opposition against the Rivian Automotive project Tuesday, warning the Joint Development Authority that Rivian is a bad deal for their community. The JDA held its regular meeting in Madison following an informational meeting about Rivian sponsored by the Newton County Chamber of Commerce earlier in the day.
In addition to quality of life and environmental concerns, residents also complained about the JDA’s decision to turn control of the project over to the state, effectively making any local votes irrelevant. Donald Stack, an attorney hired by opposition group Morgan Land, Sky and Water Preservation Inc., told JDA members this is the first time he has seen officials “give up.”
“That’s what you’ve done,” he said. “You’ve given up the authority, you’ve given up control, you have given up the responsibility and the accountability to the folks here. And for what?”
Stack said it appeared to him that the JDA members decided to “wash our hands of this” and turn it over to the state. He concluded by asking, “When was the decision made that ‘Rivian is going forward,’ instead of ‘Should it go forward?’”
Kathy Ward conceded that development of the area is inevitable. However, she asked that all impact studies be completed before decisions about Rivian are finalized.
“We know development is coming, but let’s do it the right way,” she said.
Some residents asked for more details on the incentives offered to lure Rivian to Georgia, and still others asked if JDA members had benefitted financially from the Rivian deal.
Edwin Snell of Oconee County was so angry with the JDA that he dropped his baseball cap, stomped it and kicked it toward the dais, saying he once had a coach who did that to get his players’ attention.
Snell said he was concerned about the amount of water that Rivian would require and its environmental impact.
“It’s a rural area, not an industrial waste dump,” he said.
Other residents called on their religious beliefs to make their case against the massive auto assembly plant planned for Walton and Morgan counties.
One man said the development will cause irreparable harm to his quality of life. He cautioned JDA members to “get right” with God, “because you will have to answer to Him.”
Despite the challenging conditions that the pandemic has helped foster in the U.S. housing market, young buyers have made progress in homeownership in recent years. The homeownership rate for adults under 25 reached 25.7% in 2020, matching a previous peak from the height of the housing bubbl… Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.