A key permit application to allow the Rivian Automotive assembly plant project to move forward has been approved by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The Section 404 permit certifies that the state of Georgia and Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Newton, Morgan and Walton Counties — developers of the project — have demonstrated that the project planning has avoided and minimized impacts to wetlands and streams. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, developers applying for a 404 permit “must first show that steps have been taken to avoid impacts to wetlands, streams and other aquatic resources; that potential impacts have been minimized; and that compensation will be provided for all remaining unavoidable impacts.”
“The approval of the Section 404 permit is another critical step for the community and the state in the development of this exciting and transformational project,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Environmental protection forms the backbone of Rivian’s corporate philosophy, and from the start, the state has been committed to protecting local groundwater and minimizing environmental impact by following established law. Rivian’s planned facilities will support conservation efforts while adding great value to the local community, and we applaud their dedication to good environmental stewardship though every step of the development. The excitement surrounding Rivian’s new Georgia home is growing daily as we continue to create the future together.”
In addition to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Section 404 permit application was reviewed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources-Environmental Protection Division, Georgia Department of Natural Resources-Wildlife Resources Division, and the Georgia Historic Preservation Division.
According to the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Rivian’s site designs include elements designed to minimize the environmental impact of the facility’s footpring:
• Half of the site acreage will be permeable, vegetative surface that absorbs stormwater, creates wildlife habitat and stores carbon, with building placement and impermeable infrastructure on higher ground where possible to avoid impacting wetland areas.
• Rivian intends to preserve as much of the existing tree growth as possible.
• Rainwater will be collected and used on-site, reducing the need for traditional potable water supply.
• The mature site will take into account best practices to limit lighting, stormwater runoff, water quality and noise impacts and to preserve scenic views and natural systems.
Although the project site is not subject to local regulations because it is owned by the state, the state and JDA included site development guidelines and environmentally driven requirements in the agreement between the state, the JDA and Rivian. Rivian will be required to comply with the Stanton Springs Business Park ordinance’s regulations as well as limit impervious surfaces to 50% of the site versus the 70% otherwise permitted, perform additional hydrology studies, design the stormwater detention for a 100-year storm, comply with the Walton County tree ordinance, coordinate with the local observatory regarding outdoor lighting plans, maintain a 500-foot setback from Old Mill Road, and comply with all federal and state environmental permitting requirements.
Additional permits received to-date include:
• Stream Buffer Variance; issued Nov. 2, 2022
• EPD 401 Water Quality Certification Concurrence (no impact to neighboring jurisdiction concurrence); issued Oct. 31, 2022
• Phase 1 of the permit area is released for construction by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; Sept. 28, 2022
• Construction Stormwater Permit; issued by EPD Sept. 6, 2022
