Rivian Grading Plan.jpg

This graphic shows the area to be graded for construction of the Rivian Automotive assembly plant in Stanton Springs North. The grading is being done in stages.

A key permit application to allow the Rivian Automotive assembly plant project to move forward has been approved by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The Section 404 permit certifies that the state of Georgia and Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Newton, Morgan and Walton Counties — developers of the project — have demonstrated that the project planning has avoided and minimized impacts to wetlands and streams. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, developers applying for a 404 permit “must first show that steps have been taken to avoid impacts to wetlands, streams and other aquatic resources; that potential impacts have been minimized; and that compensation will be provided for all remaining unavoidable impacts.”

