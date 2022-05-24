COVINGTON — Rivian Automotive is on track to break ground on its new electric vehicle battery and assembly plant late this summer.
Members of the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties got an update on Rivian’s progress at the authority’s regular meeting Tuesday afternoon in Covington.
JDA attorney Andrea Gray told the authority members that the JDA has begun closing the land sales transactions on the nearly 2,000-acre Rivian site and will have acquired all the needed land by the end of June. Once the land has been purchased by the JDA, it will be transferred to state ownership.
In addition, Gray said the JDA and state have filed a joint 404 Permit application, which is under review by the Army Corps of Engineers.
The Georgia Department of Transportation is making preparations to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with the state and the JDA for the construction of a frontage road to serve the Rivian site. GDOT will hold public information meetings on the road project in the near future.
Utility partners are working to get infrastructure in place to serve the auto plant. The JDA approved a resolution Tuesday giving Georgia Transmission Corp. access to 11 parcels of property on the Rivian site in order to conduct surveys.
And the site should be ready for grading to begin sometime in late summer. According to Gray, bid notices will be posted on the JDA website and the Georgia Procurement Registry.
Overall, the Rivian project is “on schedule and on time,” said Gray.
Fewer than a dozen representatives from the No2Rivian group were at Tuesday’s meeting; those who spoke during public comment were subdued compared to previous meetings.
Two residents of the Rutledge area said they still don’t believe their voices have been heard, either by Rivian or the JDA board. Tonya Bechtler also noted that public community meetings on the Rivian project promised by the state have stalled after just a couple of meetings, with no new meeting dates announced. Bechtler said she would continue to work to oppose Rivian.
“I’m going to show up continuously until someone hears my voice,” she said.
After only three residents made comments to the JDA board, Chairman Jerry Silvio asked if anyone else wanted to speak.
“I think we all know it’s a dead-end to talk,” said Bechtler.
Silvio issued a statement Tuesday afternoon congratulating the state and economic development officials in Bryan County on the announcement that Hyundai/Kia would build an electric vehicle manufacturing plant there.
“With Rivian in our region, and now Hyundai/Kia down south, we are fortunate to have both cutting-edge companies creating thousands of jobs and investing billions in our economy,” Silvio said. “We look forward to seeing both projects flourish and create generational opportunities for decades to come. Clearly, Georgia has arrived as a prime destination for the advanced manufacturing jobs of tomorrow, and I am thankful for that.”
Rivian announced plans in December 2021 to build a $5 billion electric vehicle and battery plant in Morgan and Walton counties. The plant is expected to provide 7,500 jobs. Hyundai has promised to invest $5.54 billion in its new plant, and non-affiliated suppliers will invest another $1 billion. Hyundai has also said it will employ 8,100 at its new electric vehicle plant.
