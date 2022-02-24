COVINGTON — Members of the Newton County Chamber of Commerce got to meet with representatives from Rivian Tuesday, hear some of the company’s story and get a sense of what might lie ahead as the company prepares to build a $5 billion assembly plant in Morgan and Walton counties.
Zach Dietmeier, senior manager for plant communications, and Laura Ewan, community relations director, showed company promotional videos and spoke about the history of the company and its role in the community of Normal, Ill., where it operates a manufacturing facility.
Rivian purchased a former Mitsubishi manufacturing plant in Normal in 2017 after the plant shut down in 2015. Since then, Dietmeier said the company has revamped and modernized the facility, adding about 1.4 million square feet for a total of 4 million. The plant sits on about 500 acres of land with farms nearby.
Dietmeier said the company has grown its payroll from 650 employees last January to 4,700; 350 of those workers previously worked for Mitsubishi. In addition, he said Rivian works with about 2,000 contractors, with 80% to 85% of those within a two-hour radius of the plant.
According to Rivian, the site for its next assembly plant in Walton and Morgan counties was chosen based on several factors. “We considered factors like access to a talented and diverse workforce; health care infrastructure; quality, breadth and depth of education; opportunities for abundant renewable energy; superior transportation outlets and options; and most importantly, a place where we could become a positive contributor to the community,” the company said in an information piece distributed at Tuesday’s meeting.
“Our investment in Newton, Morgan, Walton and Jasper counties will be comprehensive,” the statement continues. “We will create up to 7,500 well-paying jobs, forge new partnerships with local businesses and institutions, and provide a sustained career path for talented young people. Overall, we will work with the area to make the strongest efforts possible to preserve and restore the local environment.”
Dietmeier said protecting the environment is key to the company’s culture and identity. Rivian is working with the Nature Conservancy to help restore prairie land in Illinois. Dietmeier also said Rivian uses storage bins and crates made from recycled ocean-bound plastics. As those crates break down, he said they are remolded into van panels for the delivery vehicles the company is manufacturing.
“That is just a small way we are starting to think very deeply about our commitment to being a carbon-neutral facility eventually,” he said.
Ewan said Rivian focuses on connecting with the community in Normal, participating in local events, working with local schools, connecting with nonprofit organizations and focusing on using local businesses, and looks forward to doing the same in Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.