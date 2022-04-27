...BORDERLINE HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE
MADISON — The Morgan County Board of Tax Assessors is being asked to call a special meeting to consider a resolution that would establish the tax-exempt status of the proposed Rivian development.
The board met Wednesday morning to consider the resolution but ended up tabling the measure after the meeting reportedly became disorganized, with vocal input from a large group of Rivian opponents.
Comments from one member of the Board of Assessors reportedly raised the issue of a potential conflict of interest. John Artz, who represents District 2 on the board, is married to JoEllen Artz, who is president of the Our Communities Oppose Rivian group based in Rutledge.
The meeting also apparently ran afoul of state law.
The Joint Development Authority, which is developing the Rivian project, issued a statement Wednesday afternoon asserting that the Board of Assessors had violated the state’s Open Meetings Act by not giving adequate notice of the meeting nor posting an agenda. The Morgan County website lists the regular meeting date as the third Wednesday of the month, which would have been April 20.
“As a result of the lack of legal notice and agenda, any action taken at the meeting today is automatically invalidated … “ the JDA statement reads. “Going forward, we are asking that the Board of Assessors specially set a meeting that complies with the Georgia Open Meetings Act.”
The JDA said it does not anticipate the postponement will delay the project. The Walton County Board of Assessors already approved the resolution Tuesday afternoon. The Rivian development site lies in both Morgan and Walton counties.
“We expect this project will continue to move forward as planned,” the JDA statement reads. “We look forward to providing additional information and engaging with the Morgan County Board of Tax Assessors prior to the next meeting to make sure they have what they need to acknowledge this bond structure, which is consistent with previous developments they have approved.”
The JDA is asking the Board of Assessors to approve a resolution similar to previous approvals, including a resolution approved in 2021 establishing the tax exempt status for the Baymare project in Stanton Springs South. The resolutions require companies to make payments in lieu of taxes while ad valorem taxes are abated for an established period of time.
