MADISON — Two rezoning petitions for the Rivian project that were scheduled to be heard this week have been postponed as the applicants continue to gather public input and complete studies about the impact of the 2,000-acre, $5 billion project.
The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties issued a statement Friday seeking to clarify information about the electric auto assembly plant rezonings and emphasizing that environmental and development impact studies have not yet been finalized.
The JDA asked that the Social Circle and Morgan County zoning hearings that had been set for Tuesday and Thursday, respectively, be tabled. The JDA previously asked that the Walton County zoning hearing also be tabled. It is now scheduled to be heard in March.
While asking for more time before presenting its rezoning requests to Walton and Morgan counties and the city of Social Circle, Rivian representatives have been meeting with private groups and organizations to discuss their plans for the 20-million-square-foot development. A meeting with members of the Newton County Chamber of Commerce was set for Tuesday morning, and similar meetings have been held in Walton and Morgan counties.
The JDA supplied supporting materials to Morgan County’s Planning Commission earlier this month in an effort to assuage environmental concerns related to its request to rezone 941 acres in that county for the assembly plant.
“Progress has been made with respect to the completion of assessments, plans and supporting materials including a groundwater recharge plan, independent groundwater assessment, site plan, and over three dozen letters of support,” the JDA stated Friday. “We believe all these materials, and additional reports and studies that are in process, will help clarify many issues for the public and relevant planning commissions. Regarding traffic impacts, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has administered a traffic study to evaluate traffic impacts and planned improvements. That study will be made public once GDOT has completed it.”
The JDA’s groundwater recharge plan states that the project design team is considering several measures to reduce runoff and stormwater infiltration, including dry detention and infiltration basins, vegetated ditches or swales; and stormwater reuse as irrigation or for some other purpose determined in coordination with the Newton County Water & Sewerage Authority.
Groundwater and stormwater protection measures under consideration include spill protection control and countermeasure practices; routing stormwater from paved surfaces over grassed or vegetated areas prior to detention; use of sand/oil/water separators to capture pollutants; enhanced buffers along streams that are not impacted by the project; perimeter buffers along adjacent properties; and capping and closing of any existing water well on the site according to EPA standards.
Evironmental consultants Nutter & Associates performed a water resources assessment on the site, addressing the potential effects the development will have on groundwater supply as it relates to long-term water yield for other users.
The consulting firm found that the impervious surfaces associated with development of the Rivian plant would not “pose a threat to nearby and downstream water resources.”
Meanwhile, Rivian opponents are working to raise money to continue their resistance efforts. Morgan Land, Sky and Water Preservation Inc. held a barbecue and silent auction in Rutledge Feb. 12, raising more than $15,000. The group has already hired an attorney to help fight the Rivian development.
The organization is also awaiting an opportunity to speak directly with Rivian representatives. Chas Moore, secretary of Morgan Land, Sky and Water, said Rivian representatives have spoken to local groups in private settings but have not reached out to plan a meeting with residents of Rutledge, located near the plant’s 2,000-acre site. Moore said he is not suprised by the lack of contact.
“I think it is divisive,” he said. “It is a standard tactic of war — to divide and conquer.”
Morgan Land, Sky and Water also issued its own press release last week stating that the JDA’s supplemental materials “fall short” of addressing the community’s concerns. The group also expressed a need to validate the findings of the JDA’s groundwater recharge plan and hydrology and geology report.
The group expressed skepticism about the report’s finding that there are only 16 wells within a 5-mile radius of the proposed Rivian site.
“Given that the residents of the unincorporated areas of Morgan County rely upon wells as the primary source for water, identifying only 16 wells within a 5-mile radius of the proposed site seems to be highly inaccurate. In addition, the supplemental zoning package fails to address other areas of concern, such as: wastewater treatment, solid waste disposal, detailed plans of the water runoff filtration, location, capping off wells, water tables, etc.”
Moore said the organization is also soliciting its own collection of letters from community organizations and residents expressing specific concerns and “non-negotiable conditions” to the Morgan Planning Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.