This optional tent for Rivian's R1T pickup truck got a lot of attention from all ages at Saturday's Georgia Appreciation Event. For more photos of Saturday's event, visit the gallery at www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com.
This optional tent for Rivian's R1T pickup truck got a lot of attention from all ages at Saturday's Georgia Appreciation Event. For more photos of Saturday's event, visit the gallery at www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com.
Staff Photos: Alice Queen
Rivian's "skateboard" chassis was on display at Saturday's event.
A Rivian employee prepares a meal on the optional camp kitchen accessory for Rivian's R1T pickup truck. The kitchen features induction burners, a sink, cookware, storage and more.
COVINGTON — Rivian Automotive’s EV pickup trucks were front and center Saturday as part of the company’s Georgia Appreciation Event at the Newton Campus of Georgia State University.
Rivian employees from areas as far-flung as California, the United Kingdom, Illinois, Virginia and Atlanta were on hand to welcome members of the community to the event — which featured food, games and test rides in the company’s R1T pickup trucks. Twelve of the trucks in a variety of colors were on premises to take guests on an off-road course as well as on area highways.
Peebles Squire, head of corporate communications for Rivian, said the company plans a variety of events over the next 12 months to demonstrate the company’s commitment to area communities.
Rivian plans to develop a $5 billion assembly and battery plant on 2,000 acres in Morgan and Walton counties. Construction is expected to begin this summer.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.