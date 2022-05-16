COVINGTON — Rivian Automotive’s EV pickup trucks were front and center Saturday as part of the company’s Georgia Appreciation Event at the Newton Campus of Georgia State University.

Rivian employees from areas as far-flung as California, the United Kingdom, Illinois, Virginia and Atlanta were on hand to welcome members of the community to the event — which featured food, games and test rides in the company’s R1T pickup trucks. Twelve of the trucks in a variety of colors were on premises to take guests on an off-road course as well as on area highways.

Peebles Squire, head of corporate communications for Rivian, said the company plans a variety of events over the next 12 months to demonstrate the company’s commitment to area communities.

Rivian plans to develop a $5 billion assembly and battery plant on 2,000 acres in Morgan and Walton counties. Construction is expected to begin this summer.

