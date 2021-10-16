...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR NORTH GEORGIA AND PARTS OF CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO STRONG
WINDS...
Sustained winds of 15 to 20 MPH can be expected along with gusts
near 25 MPH. Relative Humidities will likely stay above 25
percent.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Robert Durst, the notorious subject of the HBO docuseries "The Jinx," who was found guilty last month of first-degree murder and was sentenced this week to life in prison without parole, has been diagnosed with Covid-19, his lawyer told CNN on Saturday.
"We were notified he tested positive, so we're all very concerned," Dick DeGuerin, Durst's lead defense attorney, said in a phone call, but he could not confirm when the diagnosis was made.
In an earlier statement to the Los Angeles Times, DeGuerin confirmed Durst had been hospitalized and placed on a ventilator.
Durst, 78, who has bladder cancer and other physical ailments, was convicted by a jury September 17 of shooting his best friend Susan Berman in 2000 at her Beverly Hills home, hours before she was set to talk to investigators about the mysterious disappearance of his first wife, Kathleen McCormack Durst, who was last seen in 1982.
McCormack Durst was declared legally dead in 2017. Her body has not been found and no one has been charged in the case.
The eccentric heir to a New York real estate empire, Durst took the stand in his months-long trial and denied killing McCormack Durst and Berman. He said he found Berman on the floor of her bedroom with a fatal gunshot to the back of the head.
But under cross-examination, he testified he would perjure himself if he had killed them. Prosecutors' questions also prompted Durst to admit he perjured himself five times during the trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.