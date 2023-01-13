WesWheeler.jpg

Robert W. “Wes” Wheeler Jr.

 Special Photo

Newton County native Robert W. “Wes” Wheeler Jr. has been named special agent in charge of the Chicago FBI Field Office. Wheeler most recently served as the chief of staff to the executive assistant director of the Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Wheeler’s appointment as special agent in charge, the highest ranking criminal investigator in his region, is a continuation of his life-long interest in law enforcement at the highest levels. The son of Anne and Bob Wheeler, who served for 20 years as Newton County coroner, Wes Wheeler majored in political science at Georgia Southern with a minor in international studies. During his college years, he worked as a co-op student with Federal Investigative Services in Washington, D.C.

