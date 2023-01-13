Newton County native Robert W. “Wes” Wheeler Jr. has been named special agent in charge of the Chicago FBI Field Office. Wheeler most recently served as the chief of staff to the executive assistant director of the Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C.
Wheeler’s appointment as special agent in charge, the highest ranking criminal investigator in his region, is a continuation of his life-long interest in law enforcement at the highest levels. The son of Anne and Bob Wheeler, who served for 20 years as Newton County coroner, Wes Wheeler majored in political science at Georgia Southern with a minor in international studies. During his college years, he worked as a co-op student with Federal Investigative Services in Washington, D.C.
Following graduation, Wheeler offered his services as an unpaid intern at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation field office in Conyers. Anne Wheeler said he was put to the test his first week with the GBI when he was assigned to put on fishing waders and search a landfill for body parts.
“He did it every day for a week and proved himself,” she said.
Wheeler interned for the GBI for six months before being hired fulltime as a special agent.
Wheeler joined the FBI in 1999 as a special agent and was assigned to the Sherman Resident Agency (RA) in Texas, a satellite of the Dallas Field Office. Wheeler worked a wide variety of criminal matters in Sherman. In 2002, he was assigned counterterrorism duties in the Plano RA of the Dallas Field Office and also served with the North Texas Joint Terrorism Task Force.
In 2006, Wheeler joined the protection detail for the U.S. attorney general and transferred to Washington. In 2007, he began teaching new agents as an instructor at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Va. He also deployed to Kabul, Afghanistan, for several months in late 2009 to work kidnapping matters as a member of the Major Crimes Task Force.
Wheeler joined the Counter-Improvised Explosive Devices Section of the Critical Incident Response Group at FBI Headquarters as a team leader in 2012. He was promoted to chief of the Counter-IED Readiness Unit in CIRG in 2015 and also served as the chief of the National Explosives Task Force.
Wheeler was promoted in 2017 to supervisory special agent over the National Capital Response Squad in the Washington Field Office (WFO). In 2018, he led a WFO international terrorism squad focused on the continental United States and Middle East-based threats. He was promoted in 2020 to WFO’s assistant special agent in charge of the Mission Services Division, covering workforce development, applicants, security, and special inquiry background investigations.
In 2021, Wheeler returned to Headquarters as a section chief in the International Operations Division, focusing on global readiness and legal attaché operations in Europe, Eastern Europe, and Eurasia. He became chief of staff in the Cyber, Criminal, Response, and Services Branch in 2022.
Wheeler is a graduate of Newton High School. He and his wife Alison have three children, Davis, a senior at Roanoke College in Salem, Va.; Sam, a sophomore at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va., and Lucy, a sophomore in high school.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.