Janice Morris, Rockdale County’s new clerk of courts, took the oath of office Dec. 18. Earlier in the month Morris completed the 40 hours of Clerk of Superior and State Courts Training. Morris’ oath of office was administered by Probate Court Judge Clarence Cuthpert. She was accompanied by her husband Tolbert Morris. Mrs. Morris won election to the office in August after defeating fellow Democrat Sharif Akeem Fulcher in a runoff election.
Rockdal Clerk of Courts Janice Morris takes oath of office
- From Staff Reports
