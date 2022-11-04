CONYERS — Rockdale County Public Schools' ACT scores followed the state and nation for 2022, showing a decrease for Class of 2022 graduates. RCPS had an overall ACT composite score of 18.8, a 2-point decrease from last year’s score of 20.8. The ACT is a national college admissions exam, which measures achievement in English, mathematics, reading and science with an optional writing component.
The state average decreased to 21.6, down from 22.6 in 2021. The national average ACT composite score was 19.8, down .5 from 20.3 in 2021, the lowest average score in more than three decades, according to data released by ACT, the nonprofit organization that administers the college readiness exam. It is the first time since 1991 that the national average ACT composite score was below 20.0.
A total of 360 RCPS students took the ACT, which is 200 more students than the Class of 2021. These scores are the most recent results from the 2022 graduates who took the ACT as sophomores, juniors or seniors.
“Our 2022 ACT test-takers are to be commended for their perseverance and persistence during this past school year,” said Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts. “Despite having their sophomore year abruptly ended by the pandemic, their junior year spent disproportionately in virtual learning, and their senior year readjusting to being back in person, even as they navigated a shifting pandemic terrain, they managed to come within a point of matching the national average. This graduating class is a case study in resilience. I am proud of their collective determination and drive notwithstanding public health challenges beyond their control. The totality of their experiences during the last few years has optimally prepared them for postsecondary success.”
Of Rockdale's three high schools, Rockdale County High posted the highest average ACT composite score at 20.2, followed by Heritage High with a score of 17.8 and Salem High with a scores of 16.3
RCPS offers the Pre-ACT to all 10th-grade students as an additional opportunity to prepare and become familiar with the types of questions that are on the exam. RCPS also created academic rigor maps as basic guides for students and parents to choose the best pathway for college and career readiness. Each middle and high school has the brochures available, which can also be found on our website www.rockdaleschools.org under Academics and Support. For more information about the ACT and test preparation, please visit www.act.org.
