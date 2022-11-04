rcps logo

CONYERS — Rockdale County Public Schools' ACT scores followed the state and nation for 2022, showing a decrease for Class of 2022 graduates. RCPS had an overall ACT composite score of 18.8, a 2-point decrease from last year’s score of 20.8. The ACT is a national college admissions exam, which measures achievement in English, mathematics, reading and science with an optional writing component.

The state average decreased to 21.6, down from 22.6 in 2021. The national average ACT composite score was 19.8, down .5 from 20.3 in 2021, the lowest average score in more than three decades, according to data released by ACT, the nonprofit organization that administers the college readiness exam. It is the first time since 1991 that the national average ACT composite score was below 20.0.

