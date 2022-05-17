CONYERS — The Rockdale Judicial Circuit and the Alcovy Judicial Circuit are among nine in Georgia to receive funding in the second and final round of allocations from the American Rescue Plan Act funding for the calendar year.
The Rockdale Circuit received $1.97 million after having received no funding in the first round. The Alcovy Circuit, which is made up of Newton and Walton counties, received $185,000 in addition to $322,863 received in the first round.
The Judicial Council of Georgia Ad Hoc Committee on ARPA Funding has awarded grants totaling $2,975,020, effective June 1, to nine judicial circuits from around the state. Of these nine circuits, one was a first-time applicant and eight applied for additional funds to amend an existing award. The Committee has previously awarded more than $40 million to 41 judicial circuits in calendar year 2022.
In October 2021, Supreme Court of Georgia Chief Justice David E. Nahmias, who also serves as chair of the Judicial Council, announced the allocation to the judicial branch of $110 million of ARPA funds by Gov. Brian P. Kemp to address backlogs of court cases, particularly cases involving serious violent felonies. The Judicial Council is administering $96 million of that total for eligible courts, prosecutors, and related agencies. The remaining $14 million in ARPA funds was allocated to the Georgia Public Defender Council for grants to public defenders.
This round of applications included requests for funding for senior judges, court reporter services, and resources and staff for district attorneys’, clerks’, and sheriffs’ offices. Previous awards to judicial circuits have included funding for temporary personnel to respond to case backlogs, including senior judges and judges to serve by designation, assistant district attorneys, security personnel, victim support, mediators, and court reporters, funding for rental costs for temporary space to hold court, supplies and materials, and staff to support grant administration.
Georgia’s judiciary operated under a Statewide Judicial Emergency Order from March 2020 through June 2021. The order placed necessary limitations on court operations to protect the health of those working in and coming to courthouses during this time but also resulted in a backlog of criminal and civil cases, particularly those requiring jury trials to resolve. Since the order expired on June 30, 2021, courts have increased efforts to resolve cases, but the ongoing pandemic continues to limit the pace and scale of court operations as public health measures remain in place. Additionally, new cases continue to be filed on top of the backlogs of cases that have built up over the course of the pandemic.
The committee, chaired by Presiding Justice Michael P. Boggs, is overseeing the application process for the grants, and the Judicial Council’s Administrative Office of the Courts is facilitating the grant application, awarding, compliance, and reporting processes. The funds will be awarded on a calendar-year basis, and all funds allocated to the judicial branch must be spent by December 31, 2024.
“This round of awards completes the funding opportunities through the Judicial Council program for calendar year 2022,” said Boggs. “We are pleased to have provided these resources to 42 of the 50 judicial circuits in the state. As we prepare for Year Two of the program, we look forward to improving the application process, and to our continued partnership with the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget to help courts clear backlogs and return to normal operations. I want to thank the members of the Committee, the chief superior court judges, and everyone working in the courts for their tireless efforts to ensure the continued administration of justice throughout the pandemic.”
