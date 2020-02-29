ATLANTA – The Atlanta Regional Commission announced Feb. 26 that it has awarded more than $13 million in federal and state grant funds to organizations in metro Atlanta, including Rockdale County, that provide services to older people, individuals with disabilities, and their caregivers.
The services will help people remain independent and lead healthier lives in their homes and communities, avoiding costly institutional settings— adhering to the goals set forth by the state for all Area Agencies on Aging. These funding awards are part of ARC’s submission process of the FY21-24 Area Plan on Aging to the state.
The awards were distributed for the fiscal year 2021 to 10 local governments and four regional specialty agencies. All recipients received these funds after submitting plans that demonstrated both innovative and proven approaches to meeting residents’ needs.
Rockdale County Board of Commissioners received $375,540 for its senior services programs. The funds will be used for:
The services this will fund are:
• Case management
• Congregate meals (i.e. meals at the senior center)
• Home-delivered meals
• Homemaker services
• Transportation services
The specialty agencies, along with ARC as the federally designated Area Agency on Aging, bring value by providing services across county borders in areas marked by acute need.
“We know people want to stay in their homes and communities as they age, but that can be a challenge for many without the critical support that these funds provide,” said Becky Kurtz, managing director of ARC’s Aging and Independence Services. “The funding also serves as a foundation for our local communities to build on and channel appropriately to help people to thrive and live more independently.”
ARC information and service referral for older individuals and those living with disabilities takes place via empowerline, which links people with trusted community services and healthcare providers to help them live their best lives. Last year, empowerline responded to 78,653 requests for assistance.
For information and referrals about services and supports for older adults and persons with disabilities in the 10-county Atlanta region, visit empowerline.org or call 404-463-3333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.