CONYERS — The Georgia Department of Education released state, district and school-level 2018-19 ACT scores Wednesday morning.
Results show that the number of students that took the test as well as the district averages in Rockdale and Newton counties slightly declined.
In 2018-19, 644 Newton County high school students took the test settling with an average of 18.6, down from last years 672 students and average score of 19.
Rockdale County had 542 student take the test averaging an 18.8 dropping from 580 students and only .1 from 2017-18 results.
School-level averages also dipped across the board.
|School/ District
|Number of test takers 2018-19
|2017-18 results
|2018-19 results
NCSS
|644
|19
|18.6
|Alcovy High
|168
|18.2
|17.8
|Eastside High
|193
|20.8
|20.6
|Newton High
|283
|17.8
|17.7
|RCPS
|542
|18.9
|18.8
|Heritage High
|206
|18.7
|18.7
|Rockdale High
|214
|20.1
|19.9
|Salem High
|121
|17.1
|16.7
When compared to state results, Georgia’s average composite score of 21.4 held steady from 2018 to 2019 but was higher, for the fourth consecutive year and the fourth time in state history, than the national average of 20.7.
Georgia also outperformed the nation in individual subjects English, reading, science and mathematics.
I’m extremely proud of our Georgia students – and the educators who prepare them each day – for beating the nation on the ACT once again,” said State School Superintendent Richard Woods. “I want to emphasize that this is only the fourth time in state history this has been accomplished. While there is still work to be done to ensure we are offering a well-rounded education and preparing every child for their next steps after high school, Georgia’s students and teachers continue achieve unprecedented success.”
Overall, Georgia is tied for 23rd in the nation on the ACT, up from 24th in 2018.
Visit www.gadoe.org for more.