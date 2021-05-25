CONYERS — Rockdale County Public Schools has announced the STAR students and teachers for each high school for 2021. The STAR (Student Teacher Achievement Recognition) award is a program of the Professional Association of Georgia Educators honoring the student in each high school with the highest SAT score who is also in the top 10 or top 10% of their class. That student selects a teacher as their STAR Teacher.
Rockdale’s STAR students and teachers for 2021 are as follows:
Heritage High School
STAR Student – Grant Preiss (heading to Auburn University, intending to major in physics)
STAR Teacher – Brett Creel, Rockdale Career Academy, Construction Instructor
Rockdale County High School
STAR Student – Christopher Johnson (heading to Georgia Southern University, intending to major in mechanical engineering)
STAR Teacher – Alisha Wheeler (Johnson’s elementary school teacher)
Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology
STAR Student – Ava Bailey (heading to Duke University, intending to major in physics)
STAR Teacher – Dr. Charles Garner
Salem High School
STAR Student – Alana Williamson (heading to Georgia State University Honors College, intending to major in biology)
STAR Teacher – Joseph Seymour Jr., Georgia State University Perimeter College
