CONYERS — After meetings between the developer, the county and residents to iron out several concerns about the proposed Hillbrooke Preserve subdivision, the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners approved the project’s rezoning request Tuesday.
The request was to rezone 93.5 acres at 1761 Klondike Road in Conyers from R1 to CRS for a 191-home subdivision. The property, which sits between Walker Lake Road and Smryna Road, is known by many in the area as the old Ledbetter Farm, and the property borders Walker Lake on its eastern side.
Under the R1 (single family residential) zoning, 105 homes could be built on the property. The developer, VI Land Sales LLC, sought rezoning to CRS (Collaborative Residential Subdivision) in order to build 191 homes. CRS zoning requires water and sewer capacity for the project and the developer will pay to have sewer lines run to the property. It also requires that 30% (27 acres) be undisturbed and maintained as green space.
Planning and Development Director Kc Krzic said staff recommended approval, but that the Planning Commission voted 4-0 to recommend denial and urged the developer to talk with residents opposed to the rezoning.
At a public hearing on July 23, residents expressed concerns about the development increasing stormwater runoff, an increase in traffic on the two-lane roads, the amount and quality of water flowing from the development into Walker Lake, and turning Lee Drive from a cul-de-sac into one of the entrances to the development.
At that hearing, attorney John Nix, representing VI Land Sales, told the BOC the property has been zoned R1 for more than 20 years and that it was “turnkey ready” for development in R1, with no need for rezoning public hearings before the board. But, said Nix, under the CRS zoning they were seeking, the development would be much more environmentally friendly.
At their meeting on Aug. 13, the BOC deferred the second reading and vote on the rezoning to give all involved more time to meet and work out their differences.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Krzic said following several meetings, five conditions had been worked out and staff recommended approval. The conditions are:
1. The subdivision shall not exceed 181 single-family lots.
2. The conceptual master plan prepared by Falcon Design Consultants, dated Aug. 21, 2019, shall become the guiding layout and design standard. The actual location of the water quality area, detention, streets, sidewalks, linear park and other incidental improvements shall be subject to actual site conditions upon the property and the code of Rockdale County.
3. The required buffer for the eastern boundary line of the proposed development shall be 100 feet wide. That buffer shall be undisturbed and may require additional plantings to create a vegetated screen, as determined by the Planning and Development Department.
4. A decorative fence a minimum of 5 feet in height and consisting of black metal shall be constructed along the eastern boundary line of the proposed development. The fence may be located within or outside of the 100-foot buffer as determined by the planning and zoning staff.
5. The emergency access to the development via Lee Drive shall be restricted to emergency access only, as approved by the Rockdale County Fire Marshal and the Planning and Development Department.
Krzic said they went back and altered the design to have the two required points of access for the subdivision come out on Klondike and Smyrna roads. The Lee Drive access will be gated and restricted to emergency vehicles only.
BOC Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. commended the developers and Nix for working with the residents.
“The developers actually modified their original plan after having listened to the existing residents around that primary area, and they made some adjustments,” said Nesbitt. “This really speaks volumes. This is really a move in the right direction, and all parties seem to be in the same spirits. This is very positive.”
Post 2 Commissioner Dr. Doreen Williams added that the biggest issue residents had was the retention pond and making sure there was not stormwater runoff going into the lake.
Krzic noted that the rezoning request is just the first step in the process and that the developer will have to undergo a series of internal county reviews before anything can happen.
“The first is our preliminary plat design, where the concept plan that you have seen will actually be truly engineered,” she said. “So we will know the dimensions of every lot, the sizing of every pond, and that will set the framework.
“The next portion involves stormwater, which is the most important review that you’re speaking of. That will be the true fully engineered document.”
Stormwater Department Director Todd Cosby added that the stormwater review will be part of the land disturbance permit.
“That is looking at the grading and drainage plan, the construction plans themselves, as well as a hydrology plan that looks at the water quality, channel protection, and detention requirement for that pond or ponds,” he said. “They have to meet all of the regulations that are in place - county, state, and some federal, depending upon what’s being done. So no land disturbance permit is issued until they get all of those other things approved."