CONYERS – The intersection of Klondike Road, McDaniel Road and Hurst Road will be conducted to a roundabout over the next 18 months.
The Rockdale Board of Commissioners awarded a $3.6 million contract to Pittman Construction on July 22 for the project.
The project will relocate Klondike Road to a new intersection approximately 500 feet south of the existing intersection. Approximately 2,500 feet of Klondike Road will be relocated as part of this project on both sides of the new intersection. The relocated intersection will be constructed as a single-lane modern roundabout with a truck apron. Additional roadway modifications to the area will also be constructed. The total length of the project is 0.81 miles.
“We are very excited to see this type of project in our county as it will make a significant improvement to the traffic flow and safety for the intersection,” states John Moretto, P.E., Director of Rockdale County Transportation.
For more information, please contact Moretto at john.moretto@rockdalecountyga.gov.
