The Civil War was still 14 years away when 13 people gathered in what would become known as the meeting house for Rock Dale Baptist Church of Jesus Christ.
“That’s right,” says church historian Tom Boisseau. “Rock Dale was originally two words. Presumably, this was due to the fact that there was a good amount of exposed rock in the immediate area. I suspect there were a few smiles on the faces of these first 13 members when they decided on the name Rock Dale... So it was not until 1870... that the county was formed and they actually named the county after our church. I believe this is documented in the two history books that have been published about Rockdale County.”
In 1847, Rock Dale Baptist Church of Jesus Christ began worshiping in the meeting house, which is believed to have been a school house located across the street from today’s Rockdale Baptist’s present location on Smyrna Road in Conyers. At the time, the site was actually in Newton County because Rockdale County did not yet exist and that entire area was then part of Newton.
Much has changed in the following 175 years. Rockdale and Newton became two separate counties. Rock Dale Baptist Church became a cornerstone for the new county and grew into Rockdale Baptist Church, which now has two campuses. The congregation, along with friends and former members will remember the church’s history and its many milestones during a 175th anniversary celebration Sunday, May 22, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Georgia Wildlife Federation in Covington, which is the halfway point between the church’s two campuses.
Seven years ago, Rockdale Baptist Church (RBC) merged with the former Oasis Faith Church. Former RBC member Nelson Goddard served as Oasis Faith pastor for about 10 years and the two churches have long enjoyed a close relationship. Dr. Billy Moss, who has been RBC’s pastor for almost 12 years, said one day as he and Goddard were having lunch together, Goddard told him he felt like the Lord was leading him to pastor another church and that Oasis Faith needed to become the east campus for RBC.
“A lot of times a church might have a lot of debt and trouble,” Moss said regarding a church merger. “But they didn’t have any debt and they had six months of savings and no debt. He said he just thought Oasis ought to become part of Rockdale Baptist. I brought the information to our leadership here and they said ‘wonderful.’ They became our east campus. As we went through the process, Oasis was renamed The Church at Stanton Springs, a campus of Rockdale Baptist. We always talk about both our campuses, Conyers and Stanton Springs.”
Moss said it has been a “great journey” and the congregation of around 50 has now doubled in size and is running out of space. Two years ago, the church bought 16 acres of land near Social Circle on Thurman Baccus Road and is in the process of saving money to build. The Rev. Dwayne Jones is the Stanton Springs campus pastor and responsible for the day-to-day operations, while Moss is the pastor for both locations and preaches at both each week. He preaches at Stanton Springs’ Sunday worship service at 9:30 a.m., leaves right before the invitation and drives back to Conyers in time for its 10:30 a.m. worship service. The Church at Stanton Springs (TCSS) is presently located at 2504 U.S. Highway 278 in Social Circle.
“I always walk in about 10-15 minutes late, but everybody knows where I’ve been,” Moss said of arriving back at RBC in Conyers on Sunday mornings. “We are one church in two locations.”
On May 22, as RBC celebrates its 175th, TCSS will celebrate its 50th anniversary. Congregations from both locations will gather together that Sunday in Covington and Goddard, who is now pastoring a church near Augusta, is also expected to attend. Many church members will be dressed in period costumes, there will be video interviews with some of the oldest members, and Moss said it will be like an “old timey homecoming.”
“It will be our normal celebration, but on steroids,” Moss said. “We’ll supply the meat and we’re asking people to bring side dishes. Everyone is welcome. You don’t have to be a current or former member. It will be outdoors and casual, and we’ll have stuff for the kids too, like jumpies.”
Moss also said he will preach that day on leaving a legacy and talk about the past, present and future. He also mentioned that RBC’s Conyers campus has opened its fellowship hall to the Average Breaker Church, a new church plant that began a year ago and has outgrown the Stone Mountain Baptist Association building where it had been meeting.
“We have the gospel being preached at the front of our church and at the back and at our campus at Social Circle,” Moss said. “I’m thrilled. I would much rather our facilities wear out than rust out.”
Those 13 church founders back in 1847 would probably be amazed at all that has taken place in the past 175 years. Boisseau said one of the most instrumental people who helped Rockdale Baptist Church grow was Timothy Granade (1795-1868). He said church history indicates Granade or possibly his estate donated more than 2 acres for the church to build the first structure of its own. Completed around 1872, the building was used until 1902.
“Perhaps the reason I speak of the significance of Timothy Granade is the manner in which he helped the church to grow, but we must also give credit to Timothy’s wives,” Boisseau said. “Timothy and his first wife, Sally Sanders, had six children. Timothy and his second wife, Sarah Ivy, had another 11 children together. To this day, there are a number of members of Rockdale Baptist Church that are descendants of Timothy Granade. You may also be familiar with Granade Road here in Conyers. Yep, that’s named after the Granade family of Rockdale Baptist Church.
“In fact, if you look at the family names in some of the old church directories, you will likely feel like you are reading an index to the road names of Conyers. Names such as Potts, Sigman, Bowen, Cowan, Johnson, Reagan, Smith and Starr are common.” In his research, Boisseau also found an old picture of Elias and Susannah Wooley, with Elias (1827-1893) believed to have been the youngest member of the original 13. He reportedly owned the first store in Olde Town Conyers, fought in the Civil War, was chairman of some of the meetings at the courthouse and was the tax collector for Rockdale County. John E. Reagan was ordained as Rock Dale’s first deacon in 1847.
In 1902, the old white church building was constructed next to where the current sanctuary sits, but it and the 1872 structure are both long gone. The current sanctuary was built in 1969. Many long-time members will be on hand May 22 to remember and celebrate RBC’s history, including Ann McCurdy, who says she has been at the church “since in the womb.”
“I’m an original,” she said. “My parents were members of Rockdale Baptist. My mother was a Granade, so I’ve had a long-standing connection. I think it’s wonderful. Rockdale has always been mission minded, and I think that’s important for the growth we’ve experienced over these 175 years in reaching out — not just sitting still — but reaching out to help others see the value of being in church and of course, accepting Christ as their savior.”
McCurdy, 83, has taught Sunday School since she was 18 years old, and for the past 22 years she has been teaching an adult ladies class. She is also involved in choir, the Women’s Missionary Union and Happy Hearts, RBC’s senior adult group. She said RBC has 10 members who are the age of 90 and older.
“Our oldest active member is Ellen Hill, who is also a descendant of the Granade family,” McCurdy said. “She’s 93 and still physically and actively engaged in a lot of things that go on at the church.”
McCurdy married her late husband, Tommy McCurdy, at RBC in 1959, was baptized in the outdoor baptismal pool and she raised her children in the church.
“Rockdale Baptist is special to me because, first of all, it’s like home,” McCurdy said. “And naturally I attribute a lot of that because I was raised here, but because of its people. The older people and the younger, newer people who have come in are just so friendly. We’ve always had an outstanding music ministry and just the ability to work and serve in our county, as well as outreaching to other areas.”
McCurdy is part of the anniversary committee along with Lisa Singletary, Melanie Hicks, Ron Gardner, Dr. Moss and others.
RBC member Leslie Hayes said she has “only” been at the church 32 years. “Not nearly as long as some of them have,” she added. While her mother, Charlotte Henderson moved in with her and has been at RBC for about a year, she is one of those church members 90 and older. Amazed at some of the church’s older members, Hayes also mentioned 93-year-old Ellen Hill. Hayes said she was talking to her the other day when Hill told her she had to go cut her grass.
“This is just a church family,” Hayes said. “It’s loving and caring and that’s just what it is. Our church preaches God’s word and we have biblical teaching. I wouldn’t go to a church that didn’t have that.”
For more information about RBC or TCSS or to register for the upcoming celebration, visit www.rockdalebaptist.org.
