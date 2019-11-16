CONYERS — The Rockdale County Board of Adjustments is expected to vote Monday, Dec., 2, on the appeal of a denial for a land disturbance permit for a travel center at Sigman Road and Interstate 20. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Assembly Hall at 901 Main St.
William Corey and U.S. Enterprises Inc. wants to build a Quik Trip Travel Center on a 35.5-acre lot located at 2527 Sigman Road SW. The property abuts the corner of Sigman Road and Iris Drive at Exit 78 off I-20 East.
The board heard from both sides and public comments at its meeting on Nov. 4, but tabled a decision on the appeal in order to get more information. No public comment on the issue will be allowed at the Dec. 2 meeting.
If the Board of Adjustments grants the appeal and overturns the administrative decision by staff, the permit will be issued and the developers will be free to build the travel center without it coming back before the Board of Commissioners again. The only alternative for the county then would be to take the issue to court.