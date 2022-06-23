CONYERS — The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners is expected to approve a 3% increase in the county contract with NaphCare, Inc., which handles inmate health care services at the Butts County Jail through September 2023. The BOC reviewed the increase at its June 21 work session.
The increase of $279,396.60 means the county will pay NaphCare $2,888,099.96 per year, or $240,008.33 per month, which Post 2 Commissioner Doreen Williams said is worth the service the health care company is providing.
“I just want to comment on the services that Naphcare provides, because this is such a huge contract, but they have been phenomenal in the work that they have done in medical at the jail," said Williams. “Not only just for the physical health and medical, but for the mental health and medical, and they will be providing 24-hour care in the mental health pod when that construction is completed and they move inmates in.
“But even more that that, they serve on our Stepping Up steering committee and work very closely with all the pieces of Stepping Up. They really are very good.”
Stepping Up is a national initiative adopted by Rockdale County several years ago. The BOC passed a resolution to work with other county leaders - sheriff, judges, district attorney - along with treatment providers and other stakeholders to reduce the number of people with mental illnesses in jail.
I've worked in community newspapers for 30 years, including Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999. Started at Rockdale Citizen/Newton Citizen in January 2016. Started as Senior Reporter at the Jackson Progress-Argus in December 2019.
