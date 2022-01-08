Those wishing to speak during public comment are requested to register in advance by contacting the Rockdale County Department of Public Relations via email at: publicrelations@rockdalecountyga.gov by Friday, Jan. 14, at 5 p.m.
Below is the full list of upcoming public meetings for January:
Planning Commission meeting:
Thursday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. - Virtual and in person - virtual attendance is strongly encouraged - at the Assembly Hall located at 901 Main St. Anyone wishing to speak during public comment at the Planning Commission meeting is requested to register in advance by emailing the Rockdale County Department of Planning and Development at: planning@rockdalecountyga.gov by Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 5 p.m.
Board of Commissioners work session:
Tuesday, Jan.18, at 6 p.m. – Virtual only
Board of Commissioners voting session:
Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. – Virtual only
Any person wishing to speak during public comment at these meetings is requested to register in advance by contacting the Rockdale County Department of Public Relations via email: publicrelations@rockdalecountyga.gov by Monday, Jan. 24, at 5 p.m.
Zoning public hearing:
Thursday, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m. – Virtual and in person - virtual attendance is strongly encouraged - Assembly Hall located at 901 Main St. Any person wishing to speak during public comment at the Zoning public hearing is requested to register in advance by contacting the Rockdale County Department of Planning and Development at 770-278-7100 by Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 5 p.m.
