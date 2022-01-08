Rockdale BOC.jpg
Buy Now

Rockdale County Assembly Hall

 Staff Photo: Larry Stanford

CONYERS – The growing number of COVID-19 cases has prompted the Rockdale County government to provide a virtual format for its public meetings in January via Zoom.

The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners will be a work session on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m. Residents may view the meeting at:  www.rockdalecountyga.gov or on the official Facebook page at facebook.com/RockdaleGov

Those wishing to speak during public comment are requested to register in advance by contacting the Rockdale County Department of Public Relations via email at:  publicrelations@rockdalecountyga.gov by Friday, Jan. 14, at 5 p.m.

Below is the full list of upcoming public meetings for January:

Planning Commission meeting:

Thursday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. - Virtual and in person - virtual attendance is strongly encouraged - at the Assembly Hall located at 901 Main St. Anyone wishing to speak during public comment at the Planning Commission meeting is requested to register in advance by emailing the Rockdale County Department of Planning and Development at: planning@rockdalecountyga.gov by Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 5 p.m. 

Board of Commissioners work session:

Tuesday, Jan.18, at 6 p.m. – Virtual only 

Board of Commissioners voting session:

Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. – Virtual only 

Any person wishing to speak during public comment at these meetings is requested to register in advance by contacting the Rockdale County Department of Public Relations via email: publicrelations@rockdalecountyga.gov by Monday, Jan. 24, at 5 p.m.

Zoning public hearing:

Thursday, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m. – Virtual and in person - virtual attendance is strongly encouraged - Assembly Hall located at 901 Main St. Any person wishing to speak during public comment at the Zoning public hearing is requested to register in advance by contacting the Rockdale County Department of Planning and Development at 770-278-7100 by Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 5 p.m.

For more information, please contact Jennifer Rutledge at:  jennifer.rutledge@rockdalecountyga.gov.

Recommended for you

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos