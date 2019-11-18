CONYERS — The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners invites citizens to its Annual Holiday Drop-In on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at the J.P. Carr Community Center.
The informal, drop-in event is planned to bring in holiday cheer, to wrap up 2019 and provide the public with an opportunity to meet elected officials, County leaders and staff.
During this free holiday-themed drop-in, the public can enjoy an evening of fellowship, delicious refreshments and beverages, photos at a photo booth and smooth holiday music. The public is invited and strongly encouraged to attend.
The fun will start at 5:30 p.m. and end at 7:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Andrea Lee, Executive Assistant to the Chairman, at 770-278-7003 or andrea.lee@rockdalecountyga.gov.