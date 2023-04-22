CONYERS — The Rockdale Board of Education approved the expenditure of more than $4.75 million in computer devices for students and teachers in elementary grades.
The board approved the purchases at its April 20 meeting as part of the planned renewal of devices for these grades. All of the purchases will be funded through Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax collections.
For kindergarten and first-grade students, the board approved the purchase of 2,020 Apple iPads - 9th generation for $967,479. These devices are replaced on a five-year life cycle and will replace all existing devices for those grades. The computers will be purchased using the Apple state contract.
For students in grades two through five, the board approved the purchase of 4,500 Dell Latitude 3140 laptops for $2.9 million. The purchase will be made under the Dell state contract. Computers in these grades are replaced on a three-year life cycle, and this purchase will include a three-year warranty and an asset tracking program for each device.
And for all elementary school teachers, the board approved the purchase of 830 Dell Latitude 3340 laptops for a cost of $884,290. This purchase will also be made under the Dell stte contract.
All of the purchases are part of the “sustainment portion” of the school system’s Learning Reimagined Program.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
