RCPS Superintendent Dr Terry Oatts 021720.jpg

Dr. Terry Oatts

 Special Photo

CONYERS — The Rockdale Board of Education will consider implementing a reduction in force and hiring freeze for fiscal year 2024 at its Thursday, April 20 meeting.

Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts is recommending the measures to help make up an approximately $10.6 million shortfall in the upcoming budget. The total shortfall is tentative pending final tax digest numbers from the Rockdale County Tax Commissioner’s Office.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos