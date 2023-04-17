...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES AND STRONG WINDS...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
several hours this afternoon and evening. Sustained winds of 12
to 18 MPH can be expected along with occasional gusts of 25 to 30
MPH.
Despite light rains from yesterday, breezy dry conditions will
dry out fuel moistures very quickly this afternoon. Once fuels
become dry, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
CONYERS — The Rockdale Board of Education will consider implementing a reduction in force and hiring freeze for fiscal year 2024 at its Thursday, April 20 meeting.
Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts is recommending the measures to help make up an approximately $10.6 million shortfall in the upcoming budget. The total shortfall is tentative pending final tax digest numbers from the Rockdale County Tax Commissioner’s Office.
According to school system officials, a primary factor in the shortfall is an increase in the school system’s portion of health insurance costs per employee passed on by the state. Costs increased from $945 per month per employee to $1,580, or $635 more per employee per month. The school system has approximately 1,200 classified employees, making the total increase in health insurance costs more than $9 million.
According to a proposal by Oatts, each middle and high school will reduce its staffing allotment by 1.5 points. (Each point is roughly equal to one certified teacher position.) Each elementary school will reduce its staffing by 1 point, and eight certified employees at the Central Office will be reassigned to vacant school positions.
In addition, the school system will implement a hiring freeze for all Central Office staff, unless the position is deemed essential for school operations by the superintendent. There will also be a hiring freeze for all classified school staff vacancies — including paraprofessionals, clerical staff, front office staff, media clerks and others.
The reduction in force and hiring freeze are expected to save the school system about $4 million. If approved, the changes will take place effective with the 2023-24 school year.
The school system’s budget anticipates $107,429,469 in state revenues for fiscal year 2024, a 7.4% increase from last year. In addition, the system is tentatively planning on $91,535,000 in local tax revenues, a 13.4% increase over last year. Federal funding comes in at just over $200,000.
With a total proposed budget of $204,184,469, the school system will still need to use $5 million from its reserve funds in order to balance the budget. The proposed budget represents an approximate $10.7% increase over last year.
The school board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, April 20, 7 p.m., in the board room at 960 Pine St., Conyers.
