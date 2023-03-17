...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
CONYERS – Longtime Rockdale Board of Education member Wales Barksdale has announced his intention to retire from the board.
Barksdale announced his resignation at the BOE meeting Thursday, March 16, saying that he has submitted his written resignation to Gov. Brian Kemp and Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts. In his resignation letter, Barksdale stated that his resignation will be “effective upon the appointment of and swearing in of my successor.”
Rockdale Judicial Circuit Chief Superior Court Judge Robert Mumford will appoint Barksdale’s successor.
Barksdale, a local attorney and lifelong resident of Rockdale County, first took office in January 2005 and served as chairman for several years. During his tenure, Barksdale has helped guide the school system through a pandemic as well as economic challenges that led to teacher furloughs and shortened school years.
He has also seen great growth and change in the school system, including the building of Rockdale Career Academy, establishment of the Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology, the expansion of technology throughout the system, and construction of several new schools and a new central office.
At Thursday’s BOE meeting, Barksdale said he looks forward to spending more time with family.
“I’ve got seven grandchildren. I am going to attempt to get into shape so I can chase them,” he said.
Board Chair Pam Brown thanked Barksdale for his years of service.
“Clearly you are committed to serving this community and the students here in Rockdale County, and I am honored to have had the opportunity to have served side by side with you,” she said.
Board member Heather Duncan said she appreciated Barksdale’s dedication to the teachers in the school system.
“I recognize how committed you are to this community,” said Duncan. “The decisions you make are always in the best interest of our teachers; you fight so hard for them. I’m going to miss that.”
Board member Mandy North thanked Barksdale for his “longevity and leadership.”
“We have all learned to look to you for advice,” she said.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.